'A needless loss': Over 400 native gulls, dog poisoned in Westland

The $45m Predator Free South Westland project is a step towards New Zealand becoming predator free by 2050.

A project to eradicate pests from South Westland has resulted in the death of over 400 karoro and a dog.

The $45 million project to eliminate possums, rats and stoats from 100,000 hectares of South Westland is part of the country’s goal of being predator free by 2050.

It is an expansion of Zero Invasive Predators’ (ZIP) successful work in removing stoats, possums and rats from a 12,000ha block in the Perth River Valley in South Westland since April 2019.

ZIP said in a statement 418 native black-backed gulls and a dog were found dead after consuming bait using 1080 – a poison called sodium fluoroacetate. The bait was carried out by ZIP as part of the project.

READ MORE:

* Goats, deer and pigs problem pests for top of the South

* This Is How It Ends: All creatures great, small and vanishing

* $45m to eliminate pests from South Westland - and keep them out



While the number of dead birds was high, it appeared to be localised to the Waiau River and nearby coast, said the statement.

Te Runanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick said local iwi Ngati Mahaki was “appalled at the needless loss”, and it was an “environmental catastrophe for Te Tai o Poutini”.

Te Runanga was a partner in the Predator Free South Westland-project and Madgwick believed it was the best chance to save taonga species. However, it did not agree with the use of 1080.

“It is cruel and does not discriminate... It shows again that we must find a better way than poisoning our forest life in order to save it,” he said.

Supplied The area where commercial hunting will be banned, and recreational hunting will not be recommended for three years following a rat eradication programme in South Westland.

ZIP chief executive Al Bramley said the ZIP team was saddened by the “unfortunate deaths”, though karoro were not a threatened species with a national population exceeding one million birds.

“We are striving to protect the native wildlife in this area and so the team is taking this result hard,” he said.

ZIP director Phil Bell said removing pests from South Westland will enable rowi, kōtuku, kea and other taonga to thrive, as well as remove the risk of bovine TB for farmers.

A local resident surveyed the shores of nearby Ōkārito Lagoon at the request of ZIP and reported no other dead birds were found, he said.

SUPPLIED/MATT JONES Over 418 karoro, the southern black backed gulls, were found dead from 1080 poisoning. (File photo)

“Forecast heavy rain this weekend is expected to render the baits non-toxic, but any predator or bird carcases will remain a risk to dogs until fully decomposed.”

Once pests were eliminated, it would create no need for toxins to be used “at the landscape scale”, he said.

Forty-two people are currently employed on the project which is a partnership between the people of South Westland, Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio, the Department of Conservation, Predator Free 2050 Limited, OSPRI, and the NEXT Foundation.

The eradication plan was recently ramped up with a poison blitz aimed at rats that means hunters will need to stay away for three years.

The project would be run in stages over five years. The team is currently working on a block in South Ōkārito, just north of Franz Josef Glacier.

Bell said the non-toxic pre-feed had been dropped early in November and the 1080 aerial operation had been done on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The aerial drops would be combined with traps and bait stations to give the best chance of successfully eliminating all predators.

“Some of these bait stations will be baited using brodifacoum. Brodifacoum is the most proven tool to achieve elimination of rats. By eliminating the predators, we can move away from the reliance on repeated use of toxins,” he said.

However, a three-year ban would have to be imposed for commercial hunting in the areas where brodifacoum has been used. The ban would not apply to recreational hunters, but consuming meat from animals caught in the area was not recommended.

Liz Carlson/Stuff The Okarito lagoon in South Westland, just north of Franz Josef. (File photo)

“Any use of brodifacoum will be within bait stations on the ground that only rodents can get inside to eat the bait. There is a very low risk of game animals consuming the bait. Through the use of bait stations, we expect very little brodifacoum to enter the environment.”

Kea have been trained to avoid 1080 by luring them away with animal carcasses and using non-toxic pre-feed baits which make them temporarily ill.

Bell said an aerial operation in the Butler-Whataroa catchment area in July had successfully eliminated possums and stoats. Only two rats were detected by cameras, but had not been seen for well over a month.

Okarito Kayaks co-owner Baz Hughes said the hunting ban was only on limited sites in a 15,000ha area.

“As a country we have committed to being predator-free by 2050. It’s a significant shared goal that will lead to increasing biodiversity and the removal of Bovine TB. It will have some temporary impacts on our freedom to hunt in some areas, but in the long-term it will bring huge improvements to the community here,” he said.

It would also mean there would be no need to use regular 1080 drops to eliminate pests in the future.

“If we do it once and do it right then it means we will never go back to 1080 which is a huge thing for us all. Nobody wants 1080, but I believe there is broad support around the area for what ZIP are doing.”