Govt bans harvesting shellfish in Waiheke Island waters after iwi placed rāhui

A rāhui on Waiheke Island to allow taonga species to restore will now be legally enforceable.

The government has banned the harvesting of scallop, mussel, crayfish and pāua from Waiheke Island waters from December 1.

The decision by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, David Parker, follows a request from Ngāti Pāoa.

The iwi, which holds mana whenua status on the island in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, placed a rāhui around the foreshore in January to allow taonga species to restore and replenish.

Population of shellfish species such as tipa (scallops), kūtai (mussels), kōura (crayfish) and pāua (abalone) have been declining for decades.

The rāhui prohibited the gathering of those four species, which is now backed by a government ban on the kaimoana fisheries on the island.

SUPPLIED Crayfish populations have been substantially reduced in the Hauraki Gulf. (File photo)

The temporary closure includes inshore waters around Waiheke Island, out to a distance of one nautical mile offshore. It applies to customary, commercial, and recreational fishing.

Emma Taylor of Fisheries New Zealand said Ngāti Pāoa, other Hauraki iwi, commercial and recreational fishers, the public, and environmental groups were consulted.

Of 244 submissions on the proposal, the majority supported a closure, she said.

Te Ao Although they may be few in numbers, the kaitiaki of Kia Piritahi Marae on Waiheke Island are continuing to uphold tikanga Māori within the community, while also educating the many visitors from Ngā Hau ē Whā (The Four Winds).

“The feedback from tāngata whenua and the public highlights concerns around the long term sustainability of these four important fish species.”

Closing the fisheries was just one part of the solution, she said.

Ngāti Pāoa had begun discussions with Māori marine scientists to develop an action plan to restore shellfish levels.

“It’s great to be able to support iwi by ensuring the closure is respected through regular patrols by MPI Fishery Officers,” Taylor said.

The closure will be legally enforceable from December 1 and Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) fishery officers will patrol the coast.

Anyone with information about suspected illegal fishing should contact MPI on 0800 4 POACHER to report it.