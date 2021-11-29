Thrice bitten: The amazing story of shark survivor (and new mum) Chrystall

Chrystall’s yellow-eyed pengui0 (hoiho) chicks have been treated at Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital.

She survived three shark attacks and is now a mum of two.

Chrystall the yellow-eyed penguin (hoiho) is no stranger to Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital.

As a juvenile, she was one of the hospital’s first clients when it first opened in a pop-up form in 2017.

Named because she was found on Chrystall’s Beach, South Otago, the-then juvenile penguin had suffered multiple wounds from a shark attack.

READ MORE:

* East Auckland locals wary of waters after shark washes up on beach

* Picton's trapped penguins get rehabilitated back into the wild

* French boy, mother bitten by dingoes on Fraser Island, Australia



“She was shredded,” Wildlife Hospital trust manager Jordana Whyte said.

But Chrystall’s brush with death didn’t stop there.

She was readmitted in 2018 and 2019 with shark attack wounds, which appeared to get less severe each time.

“Wildlife adapts, that is evolution, I guess,” Whyte said.

Supplied/Wildlife Hospital Chrystall the yellow-eyed penguin has survived three encounters with sharks.

She was particularly pleased that Chrystall had recently become a mum, with her nest found at an undisclosed location in coastal Southland.

However, at the first nest check, a Department of Conservation ranger found one of the chicks had avian diptheria, which could cause aspiration pneumonia.

The chicks were pulled from the nest and replaced with dummy eggs, which Chrystall would continue to care for until they were switched back with her real chicks.

WILDLIFE HOSPITAL/Supplied Chrystall’s chicks sleep at Dunedin's Wildlife Hospital. They will be returned to the nest this week.

The chicks, aptly named Ruby and Sapphire, were treated and would return to the nest this week.

The hospital team had always been concerned that Chrystall's exposure to humans might have disrupted her natural behaviours.

But the fact Chrystall was now contributing to the hoiho population, which the Department of Conservation classifies as endangered, was vindication for the Wildlife Hospital, Whyte said.

“The evidence is there that our interventions are working, and they are meaningful for that population.

“Hopefully next year she will have more chicks ... she can breed up to 25 years old.”

Whyte confirmed any future chicks of Chrystall would also be named after gems.