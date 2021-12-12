Coal mining company considering shift to electric vehicles to help green revolution

Mining is tedious, with long days and early starts in a hostile environment - but it's a passion and a way of life for some West Coasters. (Video first published in July 2018)

A coal mining company is testing the use of electric trucks at its open-cast mine on the West Coast.

Bathurst Resources Ltd is exploring the possibility of using electric-powered machinery at its coal mines.

According to the company’s annual report, it trialled a 100-tonne electric truck at its Stockton mine near Westport.

Stockton is a joint enterprise between Bathurst Resources and agribusiness firm Talley’s, and exported 938,000 metric tons of coal in the 2021 financial year.

Chairman Peter Westerhuis and chief executive Richard Tacon said in their report to the company’s annual general meeting that the electric truck concept study was being considered.

“One initiative has been a 100-tonne electric truck concept study, which included the trial of an electric truck at the Stockton mine.

“If approved, the outcome will be the replacement of three diesel-powered 100-tonne rigid trucks with two electric battery trucks,” they said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Coal trucks at Stockton coal mine on the West Coast. (File photo)

Bathurst Resources Ltd, which is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and employs 550 people, says sustainability is a core value of the company.

It reported its net profit was up 241 per cent to $66.7 million, while revenue from domestic sales was up three per cent to $115.4m.

Export coal prices had reached its lowest point in five years in November, the annual report revealed.

“All coal that we mine has a buyer before it leaves the ground... Approximately 70 per cent of sales volumes are coal for steel-making, which is sold both here and overseas, and 30 per cent is thermal coal for producing energy which we sell in New Zealand.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Stockton coal mine north of Westport.

The demand for thermal coal would continue until there was a viable alternative, the report said, with solar panels, wind turbines, dams for hydro generation and electric vehicles all dependent on steel.

“We acknowledge New Zealand’s transition to a net-zero carbon economy and will continue to support our customers as they make the transition to greener energy alternatives,” it said.

The company has been voluntarily reporting its environmental, social, and corporate governance impacts since 2018.

It had diverted 41,000 tonnes of biosolids from landfill to rehabilitate soils at its South Island mine sites.

The company has been approached for comment.