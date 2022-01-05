Southland's freshwater objectives call for a big drop in contaminants

Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon says Environment Southland’s new freshwater objectives will have implications for industry and councils, as well as farmers. (File photo)

New freshwater goals to reduce contaminants in Southland waterways in the next 25 years may be just too tough for farmers to achieve.

The objectives, which have been discussed with some catchment groups, have surprised Southland Federated Farmers president Chris Dillon, who said there were huge implications for businesses and councils, as well as farmers.

To reach the outcomes, nitrogen and phosphorus would both would have to decrease by an estimated 70 per cent, and E. Coli by an estimated 90 per cent. To reach visual clarity goals, sediment loads would have to reduce by 32 per cent on average across the whole study area.

The outcomes were developed by Environment Southland and Te Ao Marama, who worked together to identify the things that are important to people about water in Southland, and then combined the findings into one set of draft environmental outcomes for the whole region.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said scientific modelling showed that significant change was needed to Southland’s waterways.

“We have undertaken modelling of some key contaminants (nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment and E. coli) to understand the gap between the current state and the outcomes sought by the community and iwi of hauora, or health and wellbeing, of freshwater and estuaries.

“This information will be used to inform the decisions on regulations and encouraging action. It should not be confused with the setting of limits, which will be set as part of the plan change process and following advice from the Regional Forum.’’

But Dillon said the objectives set out to return freshwater to pre-European settlement standards.

“It’s going to be difficult to meet those.

“Just about every river system is modified in some way now. They need to look at the management of the waterways rather than just blaming farmers – there are implications for councils and industry in this as well.’

Supplied Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell says scientific modelling shows significant change is needed for Southland’s waterways. (File photo)

“Farmers are already doing what they can, but those are some big numbers, and they are going to be very difficult to achieve.’’

Horrell said the estimated reductions were different for each catchment, and the scientific modelling doesn’t indicate how much a farm or property would need to reduce their losses of contaminants.

Before any decisions on limits and actions were made, the social, economic, and cultural impacts of any decisions will need to be considered.

LAWA’s river water quality national picture summary, which was released in October, says the majority of Southland’s waterways are unsuitable to swim in due to high levels of E Coli, and 10 sites were suitable for swimming.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips, late in 2021, said that the results suggested improved land management practises had halted further decline in water quality, but more needed to be done to see improvements.