Auckland animal charity spends $30k rehoming rabbits seized from Mt Eden house

An animal welfare group has spent more than $30,000 caring for hundreds of rabbits taken from a property in Mt Eden.

Of that, more than $13,000 has gone on desexing alone, and the charity expects to spend a further $24,000 before all the rabbits are rehomed.

Elaine Cowlin and Dylan Lewis kept between 300 and 400 rabbits at their Watling St address for years before the Environment Court ruled they must urgently reduce that number.

The charity Auckland Cavy Care took hundreds of rabbits, and Cowlin and Lewis also offered some to the public for free.

However, they did not empty the property by the court’s deadline, and in December, Auckland Council removed all bar 16 of their remaining pets and gave them to Auckland Cavy Care.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland Cavy Care has rehomed about 200 rabbits from a Mt Eden property, and has still to rehome about 80 more.

The charity said it had spent more than $30,000 on desexing, vaccinating and microchipping the bunnies, and had so far rehomed nearly 200.

It still had 80 pets to help find new homes, and estimated their care would cost another $24,000.

A spokeswoman said the welfare group had been involved in the case for about a year, and it expected it would take another 12 months before all the rabbits were rehomed.

Each one’s care cost up to $300 on average, not including the cost of food.

The remaining rabbits from the Watling St property were being fostered while they were desexed and vaccinated. They would then be put up for adoption.

Auckland Cavy Care said it took about six weeks for each rabbit to be ready for adoption.

The pets seized in December would be ready for adoption by the end of February or the beginning of March.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elaine Cowlin said she was "hurting" after the rabbits were seized from her property.

A Givealittle has been set up by an animal welfare group working with Animal Cavy Care to help cover the cost of rehoming the rabbits.

Auckland Council team leader of investigations David Pawson said “around three to four” of the rabbits were euthanised “due to poor health”.

Cowlin said she was “hurting” from the loss of the rabbits, and it had been a “traumatic experience”.

Her house was now “a shadow of what it used to be”, she said.