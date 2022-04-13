Seniors offer hope in climate crisis

The Seniors Climate Action Network (Scan) is a group of seniors in Dunedin who are spending their retirement fighting the climate action fight.

Vic Mills pulls out a photograph of himself with his mokopuna (grandchildren) and holds it in front of his computer camera.

“That’s my primary focus at the moment … What kind of world are these people going to live in?”

He wonders what they will eat, how they will work. “We need to get back to simplicity in our use of planetary gifts, like our food, sunshine and so on.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Vic Mills, 79, was an artist before he retired. Now he is part of a reforestation project on the Otago Peninsula, building tracks and benches and planting trees for a ‘’Future Forest’’.

Mills is one of the 200 members of the Seniors’ Climate Action Network (Scan) – a group made up of mature Dunedin citizens who want to leave behind a legacy for their mokopuna. They have worked together since 2014 to campaign for urgent climate action and a low-carbon future.

The group banded together over concerns about the lack of climate action policies in the 2014 election.

“We felt that we needed to do our own thing to try and raise awareness,” Donna Peacock, one of the founding members, says. Peacock’s original thought was to create a grandmothers’ climate action group but she wanted to open it up to seniors who may not have grandchildren as well.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Scan (Seniors Climate Action Network) is a group of seniors in Dunedin who are spending their retirement fighting the climate action fight. From left, Donna Peacock, Brian Hyland Sue Novell, Judith Russell, Neil James, Ivan Johnstone, Neil Peacock, Delyth Sunley.

She started the group with her close friend, Patricia Scott, who said, as grandmothers, they “felt we had an opportunity to influence our grown-up children and grandchildren”.

Both women have a strong background in community involvement, were school teachers and took te reo Māori classes to support their work alongside tangata whenua.

The group started with 20-odd members and, after a bit of publicity in environmental circles, the network grew. For one member, Neil James, “the opportunity to contribute from our own experience, which reaches into the past [...] was one of the things that attracted me”.

As Scott explains it, they “were deeply concerned about the damage that was being done to the environment, the loss of biodiversity, the pollution of soils and water, the overfishing and damage to the soil from farming and forestry”. In order to address climate change, a “new message of resilient communities concerned for the wellbeing of the whole community and the planet” was needed.

Peacock recalls feeling so frustrated at the tight timeframe allowed for submissions to the Government’s call for climate targets that she had to act. “I went out with tiny slips of paper all printed up with Scan on the top and I went around [George St] asking people if they knew about climate change and if they were worried about it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Co-founder of Scan Donna Peacock rides her electric bike to the Octagon in Dunedin to hand out pamphlets on climate change.

Peacock thought she would get laughed off the street. However, many people were concerned about the issue but not sure what to do. The Scan handouts allowed people to sign a quick submission. “We’ve done a lot of that and submissions galore.”

Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic lockdowns towards the end of 2021, the Seniors’ Climate Action Network submitted a 49-page Emissions Reduction Plan to the Ministry for the Environment. The submission calls for actions that the Government and regional and local councils should adopt to achieve the goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2030.

Said Mills: “We are actually focused on the fact that we have got a limited bout of life left, yet we have got an enormous amount of experience behind us. The experience that we are bringing to bear, we think helps the younger generations.

“Of course, we have time on our hands very much more than some of those people concerned with work and education.”

Mills plants trees in his spare time to create a future forest. “That kind of personal development is something that we love to do and it is essential for keeping us young,” he says.

Mills was part of an effort in 2021, when 18,000 trees were planted in an area near the Harbour Cone on Otago Peninsula.

Scan wishes to return to a simple life with less plastic, fewer cars and no excessive use of energy. Its members believe that consumption is “overshooting planetary boundaries”, that humans are using more resources than the planet can provide to support ecosystems that life depends on.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Ivan Johnstone works on the Scan website.

Scan member Dr Ivan Johnstone has researched issues of sustainability in the later years of his academic career.

“The lack of action does not bode very well for the future,” he says. “I carry myself as a pessimistic optimist.” He says the group is concerned about the individualistic values that have developed with capitalism.

Johnstone has been developing a website for Scan to provide the public with access to their resources and demonstrate that the declaration of climate emergency has amounted to “no action”.

Sue Novell, one of the authors of the Emissions Reduction Plan, said, “I wish the Government would act like [it has] in the Covid crisis: look at what the experts say, follow their advice, have a plan and implement it. [Then] we wouldn’t feel like we are sort of rudderless in that area.”

Young people “see the older generations have brought them to this state and they don’t see a future … the actions we can take now are important”, she says.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sue Novell at home on a Zoom call with other Scan members.

Some members feel uncomfortable discussing the issues of climate change with their friends.

“They know the issues but … they don’t want to think about it,” says Johnstone. Peacock agrees, adding that bringing up climate issues can cost friendships.

“I certainly have been supported in just simply turning up to a meeting and being part of a group that is there that I can spout off to, that I can learn from, and so on,” says Mills.

Looking forward, Johnstone says, “I think we need to emphasise that there is positivity in thinking in terms of local communities … we hope the Government is going to do the right things by us, but if they don’t, at least if we focus on community, as communities, we will continue to thrive.

“Change can appear from the top down from the Government … but there can also be a bottom up approach from local communities upwards.”

Novell encourages young people to “get together with friends and your local community and find out what your strengths are”.

For 2022, Scan is focusing on making its research and resources more accessible on digital platforms to communicate the urgent action required to address climate change. Scan encourages seniors outside of Dunedin to set up their own area as “older people have much to give, especially values, skills and love of community”.

