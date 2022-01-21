Ban on sprinklers and irrigation systems in place for Wellington and South Wairarapa

From water slides to behind-the-scenes movie experiences, here's how to keep the kids entertained — without breaking the bank.

A ban on sprinklers and irrigation systems is being put in place for Wellington and South Wairarapa after the recent warm and dry weather caused a jump in water use and a fall in river levels.

All the councils in the region have made the collective decision to move to level 2 water restrictions, on the advice of Wellington Water, from midnight on Friday.

“The very high level of demand means we could have supply issues if left unchecked,” Wellington Water drinking water chief adviser Laurence Edwards.

While sprinklers and irrigation systems are banned, handheld watering devices can be used at any time, on any day, so long as they’re not left unattended.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sprinklers have been banned for metropolitan Wellington and South Wairarapa.

“It’s important to reduce demand now, so we can continue to provide enough safe and healthy drinking water for the summer period,” Edwards said.

The weather forecast over the next few weeks was for more hot and dry weather.

Wellington Water committee chairman Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry said it was important people played their part in conserving water.

“We hope everyone has an enjoyable long weekend, but Wellington Anniversary Weekend has historically been a period of high-water use, so it’s important we remember to not use sprinklers and irrigation systems,” Barry said.