New waste disposal rules lessen load on Wellington's landfill

Exactly a year since new rules were placed on Wellington's rubbish removal, landfill data shows it's going some way to diverting things like green waste and recycling to other areas.

A year since new rules for waste disposal were put in place for Wellington residents, landfill data shows the new system has had a positive effect.

Waste diversion data for the city’s Southern Landfill shows a 22 per cent increase in green waste that would have gone to landfill instead being dealt with sustainably. There was also a 54 per cent increase in hazardous waste being separated and disposed of correctly, and 24 per cent increase in recycling at the landfill.

The Solid Waste Management and Minimisation Bylaw introduced a range of new waste separation requirements for domestic landfill users, and a 10 per cent limit on green waste in bins or bags, came into effect on January 25, 2021.

A reduction is sorely needed, with the Southern Landfill nearing capacity, necessitating the exploration of other options for disposing of the capital’s waste.

The Southern Landfill's recycling service, including its secondhand store the Tip Shop, had seen an increase of 24 per cent in 2021 compared with 2020.

Under the new by law, things that can no longer be put into rubbish bags include batteries, recyclable paper, cardboard, glass bottles and jars, aluminium and steel cans, compostable garden waste, tyres, and electronic waste and hazardous substances.

Despite an increase in population – Infometrics estimates the capital’s population rose from 212,900 in 2019 to 217,000 last year – the amount of waste going to landfill has remained relatively consistent since 2017, when the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan was introduced.

The Southern Landfill is nearing capacity, necessitating the exploration of other options for disposing of the city's waste.

The council would be collecting statistics related to battery recycling in the coming months, with a new battery recycling scheme set to be announced in February, council spokesperson Victoria Barton-Chapple said.

“Behaviour change, especially when creating new social norms, takes time.”

Event like festivals, concerts and shows must now do more to reduce their waste footprint too, as a new bylaw comes into effect on Tuesday, January 25.

Event runners need to submit a waste management plan to the council for approval before an event can go ahead, give an estimate of the types and amounts of waste to be generated, and outline the steps that will be taken to maximise recycling, reusing or composting, and minimise litter.

On completion of the event, the event manager must provide the Council with a waste analysis report, including how much waste was generated, and how much was diverted.