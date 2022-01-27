Tree charity demands apology and replanting after Auckland Council mowed down 8000 plants

The community is up in arms after a political decision was made to mow about 8000 trees at a Paremoremo reserve.

A national charity wants a public apology from Auckland Council, and replanting or repayment after thousands of native trees were mowed by a local board that decided they were in the wrong place.

The Rotary Peace, Remembrance and Community Forests Trust has expressed its shock at “this act of vandalism“ ordered by a majority on the Upper Harbour Local Board in Sanders Reserve, Paremoremo.

Around 8000 native plants and young trees planted by volunteers were mowed down after Christmas, with most board members insisting the years of planting contravened the reserve's management plan and would block views.

Auckland Council parks management said there had been no mistake made in the planting, and it advised the local board not to remove all the plants and trees.

The Rotary trust had funded 5611 of the trees under a formal contract with Auckland Council, the Ministry of Primary Industries, and Conservation Volunteers NZ.

Conservation Volunteers NZ/Supplied Conservation Volunteers NZ supporters at a planting day on Sanders Reserve.

“The (trust’s) board was appalled at the disrespect shown by the local board to the volunteers who planted the site and to those that funded the planting under a plan approved by the Auckland Council,” said the chair, Russ Ballard.

Rotary Trees has asked both the council and the Upper Harbour Local Board to “apologise to the community volunteers who gave their time to provide a public amenity for the benefit of all”.

It also wants a full replant on a suitable site inSanders Reserve this winter, or a refund of the planting costs to CVNZ, and on to the trust – estimated at around $25,000.

The six-member local board decided views from the reserve’s kiosk could be blocked by the planting, and asserted the area was planted not in accordance with the 2006 management plan.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The mown area where 8000 native plants and young trees had been planted in Sanders Reserve

Auckland Council officers said there had not been a “mistake”, but they should have done better to inform the board about later operational planting maps used for the reserve.

Officials recommended against a full removal, in a report to the board in December, which said shifting only some trees would retain views long-term.

The board, opposed by members Uzra Balouch and Nicholas Mayne, voted to proceed with the removal, and it was arranged by chair Lisa Whyte and deputy chair Margaret Miles, occurring in the New Year break.

The Tree Council and local conservation group Sustainable Paremoremo made last-minute appeals to the board in December not to go ahead.

The mayor Phil Goff sought legal advice in December and was told there was no basis for him to intervene, but called the outcome “very disappointing” and “gutting for community groups”.

The chair of the local board Lisa Whyte has been approached for comment.