Farm dump riverbank blowout pollutes Wairarapa river with plastic

Product stewardship schemes, in which companies are made responsible for collecting the packaging from their products, could reduce watse going to landfill, or ending up in the waterways and oceans. (First published November 23, 2019)

South Wairarapa residents are so disgusted with plastic fouling the Tauherenikau River that they are cleaning it up themselves.

A stretch of the waterway south of the State Highway 2 bridge to Lake Wairarapa was littered with plastic baleage wrap from a newly exposed dump site near the river.

Greater Wellington Regional Council cleaned up some of the rubbish in October after floodwaters cut into the dump site on private land in August.

Featherston resident Roger Wale and a few other volunteers spent Sunday removing large amounts of plastic along a 1300m stretch of river south of the SH53 bridge.

Peter Ammunson/Supplied Baleage wrap has fouled the Tauherenikau River near Featherston

READ MORE:

* Ambitious $32m plan aims for network of trails connecting Wairarapa’s five towns

* $1 million funding boost for Wairarapa suspension bridge for cyclists and walkers

* Greater Wellington Regional Council to discuss a Māori seat at its top table



Wale said the trees, logs and banks of the river were still fouled with the plastic which had also washed up on the shores of Lake Wairarapa.

The group walked along the river and ended up filling of his vehicle with rubbish, mostly plastic bale wrap, and took it away for disposal.

“I enjoy the outdoors, walking, swimming in rivers, canoeing, and I was disgusted with it.”

Wale decided to do something about the mess after taking a trip down to a popular spot at the end of South Featherston Rd a few weeks ago.

“It was just everywhere. It was like a rubbish tip down there.”

“I couldn’t believe it. I’ve canoed down rivers, and you always see a bit of rubbish along the way, but the volume of it there shocked me.”

Peter Ammunson/Supplied Baleage wrap has fouled the Tauherenikau River near Featherston after flooding washed out a dump site.

Wale said he asked the regional council for help, but they declined for health and safety reasons, and the South Wairarapa District Council wouldn’t dispose of the plastic free of charge.

He was disappointed that the farmer responsible hadn’t been more careful with their used plastic and the result reflected poorly on everyone.

“They talk a lot about kaitiakitanga, guardians of the land, and what I saw was the complete opposite of that.”

President of Federated Farmers Wairarapa David Hayes admitted that it was a bad look for farmers.

“Farmers, like all people and businesses, need to manage waste responsibly.

“Feds encourages farmers to recycle bale wrap where possible. In some regions, this may mean stockpiling it, and keeping it clean and dry, until a recovery scheme can schedule pick up.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF/Stuff Greater Wellington Regional councillor Adrienne Staples said the farmer was not being prosecuted.

Wairarapa’s regional councillor Adrienne Staples said it was unacceptable that this should happen to one of the region’s rivers.

“People really need to be thinking about their impacts on the environment, and we’ve now got bale wrap that does cause environmental damage. It breaks down and ends up in the waterways and environment.”

She said the farmer responsible was not being prosecuted.

“We’ve been working with the landowner to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

“The regional council tries not to prosecute unless we absolutely have to because it costs an awful lot of money to take people to court.”

The region council operations team was also approached for comment.

Hundreds of tonnes of plastic were used to wrap bales of feed every year and programmes such as AgRecovery were in place to recycle used material.