How huts and bridges in Te Urewera fell into a state of disrepair

Lake Waikaremoana, in Te Urewera, is popular with hikers, fishers and holidaymakers.

The Te Urewera Board has re-opened parts of the former National Park, including Lake Waikaremoana and its Great Walk, after many months of closure. But official documents lay bare how badly facilities had deteriorated and the reluctance of Tūhoe to engage with the Department of Conservation over repairs and maintenance. National Correspondent Tony Wall investigates.

For much of last year, the Department of Conservation (DOC) pressed home to Tūhoe how badly huts, bridges and other structures in Te Urewera – the former National Park the iwi co-governs – had deteriorated.

At a workshop in Taneatua in April, participants were shown photographs of huts, boardwalks and swing bridges throughout the park that were in dire need of repairs, to the point some were a safety risk.

Maps showed that 23 huts were in poor condition needing “serious work”, while 32 were deteriorating and needing “substantial work”. Only two were in “reasonable” condition.

Of the swing bridges throughout Te Urewera, 17 were in poor condition and 23 were deteriorating.

A DOC report in June talked of a proposed list of repair projects “driven by some serious safety concerns”, including seven swing bridges with a known deficiency identified after a near-fatal accident in the South Island in 2020, and 16 huts with “potentially serious issues” with LPG installations or fireplace construction.

The estimated cost of repairs was $321,000.

But Tūhoe did not seem to view the issue with the same sense of urgency.

“My team does not agree or align with all of the DOC standards,” wrote Kirsti Luke, chief executive of Te Uru Taumatua (TUT), Tuhoe’s iwi authority, in August.

Her email, to DOC’s chief of governance Mervyn English, was obtained, along with dozens of other documents, under the Official Information Act.

Luke continued: “We appear aligned on the nature of the hazard, but we apply different standards on the likelihood of the harm arising and therefore the judgment of what is high or low risk.

“Therefore, our teams are not able to continue to deal with the responses to the structures listed, having reached an impasse on approach.”

If DOC felt “uncomfortable” with TUT’s judgment, Luke wrote, it should remove the structure in question altogether.

“That seems to us the only real way to remove that pressure. I understand that is not a preferred DOC view, and thus a further impasse.”

The documents are a glimpse into the complex and sometimes rocky relationship between Tūhoe and DOC, who have had to work together on operational management of Te Urewera since governance of the place was invested in the Te Urewera Board (TUB) after Tūhoe's treaty settlement in 2014.

Stuff revealed in November that the board had kept Lake Waikaremoana and the Great Walk closed since the August Covid outbreak because of concerns over the state of infrastructure and the safety of visitors – chairman Tamati Kruger saying Tūhoe was “embarrassed” by the state of structures.

The iwi has also said the park was closed to keep people safe during Covid.

The board announced last month it was re-opening Lake Waikaremoana from Waitangi Day and all tracks, huts and camp grounds, including the Great Walk, from February 14.

According to DOC, “nearly all” the safety work identified last year has now been completed, although work continues on a major slip near Panekire​ Hut on the Great Walk and installation of some handrails is incomplete.

A TUT-operated water taxi is ferrying people past the slip – the full track is expected to open on February 21.

Asked if repairs of the other structures throughout Te Urewera has been completed, a spokesperson said the focus has been on the “high volume” Great Walk and other walks around Lake Waikaremoana.

“The back country huts don’t operate to the same standard and are covered by a ... schedule of inspections and maintenance that is ongoing.”

Kruger told Stuff in November that the relationship with the Crown post-settlement had failed, and Tūhoe wanted a re-set, dealing directly with Crown-Māori Relations Minister Kelvin Davis instead of DOC.

He said opening Te Urewera to the public was “way down the list of priorities” for Tūhoe, as it brought no benefit to the iwi.

“DOC wants to spend its efforts and a sizeable amount of its resource contribution ... on structures,” Kruger said then.

“Tūhoe, on the other hand, wants to put its efforts and contribution ... to the first purpose of the legislation, which is the re-connection of Tūhoe with Te Urewera. So you can see our problem.”

He also claimed there had been a decade of under-investment by DOC prior to the settlement – “we haven't really inherited assets, we’ve inherited liabilities” – and the $2m DOC provided each year for Te Urewera’s upkeep was “overly miserly”.

But the documents show that money was not the impediment to repairing the dilapidated structures – DOC was offering to pay for everything.

Rather, the problem was getting Tūhoe to approve a maintenance plan.

English wrote in one report that DOC had provided the iwi with a “very full asset report to improve transparency”, but maintenance had been placed on hold at Tūhoe's request, pending the development of an “over-arching and forward-looking” policy.

“However there has been some concerns expressed to DOC that DOC is not doing maintenance work and Tūhoe is getting the blame for poor conditions in huts etc,” English wrote. “This is a very uncomfortable situation for DOC.

“DOC is, in fact, enthusiastic to work collaboratively on assets, including funding appropriate material maintenance and rebuilds.”

A summary of legal advice provided to DOC said liability for health and safety rested with both the department and TUT and both had a duty to “consult, co-operate and co-ordinate to minimise overall risks”.

The department ended up making an interim payment of $1.5m late last year so that the work could begin.

In another report, English explained that DOC had provided a maintenance funding agreement to the TUT chief executive (Luke), “with the expectation that she would review it, and we would then proceed to signature. There has been no response.

“DOC has subsequently sent a reminder about progressing the agreement, but had no response.

“Our understanding is that TUB believe that discussion about annual funding is one that should take place with the Minister [of Conservation]. There is no legislative authority for such decision making by [the Minister].”

In September, documents show, then-Director General of Conservation Lou Sanson wrote to Kruger and Luke saying he could not sign off on an annual plan for Te Urewera provided by TUT, as it did not specify funding for maintenance work and capital expenditure projects as required by the Te Urewera Act.

“I am very mindful of the risk assessment that has been done and provided to you,” Sanson wrote.

“Within DOC this assessment has been reviewed … and endorsed. I believe it is critical that this work proceeds as soon as possible.”

DOC told Stuff the plan remains unsigned and “we will instead focus on getting an appropriate 2022/23 plan signed off ahead of the next financial year”.

Late last year, DOC finally carried out inspections on facilities throughout Te Urewera.

The documents show that DOC has been concerned about what it calls “critical safety work” in Te Urewera for several years.

In 2019, English emailed Kruger and Luke about a comment from Tūhoe around “alternatives to DOC standards” and “being careful not to just import DOC standards” for management of Te Urewera.

English warned: “We also need to be very aware that some items, such as maintaining cable grips, that may seem to be DOC standards are in fact just proper practice that has to be given effect regardless of being in Mexico, Russia etc.”

Despite tensions, DOC appears to have tried to better understand Tūhoe and its connection to Te Urewera, the documents suggest.

Fifty staff from around the country attended a workshop explaining Tūhoe’s Treaty settlement and the difficulties of implementing the Act. The workshop focused on “revival of the Tūhoe people, not conservation”, English wrote, and “learnings for DOC”.

“It was well received, with no suggestion of antagonism to Tūhoe about the loss of a Park, rather the desire, almost a thirst, for constructive approaches.”

Another workshop challenged “what can be seen as DOC’s narrow conservation focus”.

English said in one email to Kruger and Luke that he had “huge respect” for the work they were doing to reconnect Tūhoe with Te Urewera.

“I would sooner persist with any challenge of [Treaty] settlement implementation, hard as it may be, than tolerate the terrible status quo mediocrity of pre-settlement,” he wrote.

Henry Weston, DOC’s chief advisor, conservation, says the department is satisfied that assets on the Great Walk will meet a “satisfactory” standard of safety by opening day.

He says there are “peaks and troughs and challenges to be worked through” in the relationship with Tūhoe.

“Technically, DOC could undertake work without permission of TUT, however the preference will always be to treat the other partner with the respect that is critical to an enduring relationship.”

Kruger said in a statement that prior to work beginning on maintenance of visitor infrastructure in Te Urewera there had been discussions about a “range of priorities”.

“Te Urewera Board and Tūhoe are now pleased to be welcoming back manuhiri [visitors] to Te Urewera following the successful maintenance programme.”