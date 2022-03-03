Installation of LED lights has dramatically changed Christchurch's nightscape

Light pollution from Christchurch city has dramatically reduced after the council installed 29,500 LED lights. The top photo shows the before view and the lower is after.

Christchurch’s nightscape has transformed from a glaring orange mass to a smattering of fairy lights in the distance and the insects are rejoicing.

Light pollution coming from the city has drastically reduced since Christchurch City Council started replacing its traditional street lights with LED lights in 2012.

It appears the new lights are also benefiting insects, after a four-year study found the LEDs attracted fewer insects than the old lights.

“It means more insects are going about the things they would normally do rather than flying around the lights exhausting themselves,” Michelle Greenwood, a fresh water ecologist at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa), said.

READ MORE:

* 'Obscenely bright and intrusive' Christchurch streetlights dimmed

* Is LED saving the planet or ruining the night sky?

* New LED streetlights outside Christchurch home 'obscenely bright and intrusive'

* Otago to get lower level, more expensive LED street lights

* Christchurch LED street lamp replacement likely to speed up

* New Zealand's more than 2000 moth species at odds with some LED street lights



“The fewer insects attracted to lights the better.”

More than 29,500 street lights across Christchurch have been converted to LEDs since 2012 and the remaining 6000 lights would be done by mid-2024, council head of transport Lynette Ellis said.

There has been some criticism of the new LEDs with some residents complaining about the harsher light, but the LEDs were more energy efficient, lasted longer and required less maintenance, Ellis said.

Michelle Greenwood The difference between the old orange lights and the LED streetlights is obvious on this city street.

About $26 million has been spent converting the lights, with Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) fronting up with $21.8m and the council the remaining $4.2m.

In 2017 NZTA started providing an 85 per cent subsidy to encourage councils to switch from the old sodium lamps to LED.

An LED lamp lasts 20 years, while the old lamps last only four.

Ellis said the council was saving $1.5m in each year with the LEDs and the city’s carbon footprint had reduced by more than 1150 tonnes annually.

The city’s streetscape had changed dramatically because the LED lights direct all their light in a downward direction, meaning there was less light spill into the surrounding environment and the night sky compared with the older forms of street lighting.

Michelle Greenwood The stark difference between the new LED lights (in the foreground) and the old orange lights on Christchurch streets in 2018.

However, the LEDs have not been a welcome addition for some.

In 2020, NZTA decided to turn off the LED lights in the small West Coast settlement of Punakaiki every November, December and January when the Westland petrel fledglings leave their nest burrows.

The rare birds were disoriented by the lights and crash-landed on the road, leaving them severely injured, struck by cars, or eaten by predators.

Christchurch resident Gary Bridgman complained to the council in 2020 about the “unbelievable” glare coming through his windows. The lights were whiter than the old lights and were like floodlights, he said.

Ellis said in 2020 other residents also complained and most of the issues were resolved, by either dimming the lights, tilting them or moving them.

In Birdlings Flat on Banks Peninsula, the council is turning off the street lights for six months in a trial that could become permanent. Residents wanted to see street lighting either removed or reduced in the seaside settlement, which sits between Tai Tapu and Little River.

Three warm-coloured LED lights will be installed on Clifton St midway through the trial period. These lights will be 2200K LEDs, as recommended by the International Dark Sky Association. The LEDs in Christchurch are the brighter 4000K.

Ellis said Birdlings Flat had unique environmental qualities due to its isolated location next to a large lake, which changed the context of what good street lighting looked like.

A four-year study looking at how insects are attracted to different lights produced some surprising results.

Greenwood said her study measured how many flying insects were attracted to the 4000k LED lights installed by the council and the old high pressure sodium lights.

STUFF Gary Bridgman can't look out of his lounge window at night without being blinded by newly installed streetlights. (Video first published in September 2020)

There were four sites in the residential red zone and two in Hagley Park.

In all but one site, the insects were more attracted to the old lights, she said.

The result surprised Greenwood because she thought it was going to be the other way around.

She said the study showed the insects were attracted to the brightest light and the blue light emitted by the LEDs did not make that much difference.

However, at one site in Hagley Park more insects were attracted to the LEDs.

Greenwood said this was probably because the lights were positioned over a bike path and were closer to the ground making them brighter than the old lights.

She said the change to the nightscape of the city was quite dramatic.

“The less light we can have out in the world, the less we are disturbing the natural ecology of things.”

However, there are other LED lights out there that emit less blue light that could be more beneficial, she said.