Council plans to dedicate $4.3m to environmental restoration work in Wellington over coming decade

Wellingtonians are world-leaders in environmental restoration, and a funding boost of more than $4 million dollars is set to preserve the gains made already.

Wellington’s green spaces have been granted an extra $4.3 million in funding for environmental restoration work over the next decade.

Wellington City Council voted eleven votes to four in favour of the most expensive of four options on Tuesday afternoon, agreeing to include a provision for $445,000 each year in funding for environmental restoration work over the next ten years, funded by rates, in its draft annual plan.

The option recommended by council officers only suggested half that amount – $2.05m over the next 10 years.

Forest & Bird Youth chief policy lead George Hobson, who spoke in support of this option at the meeting, said he was thrilled with the outcome, and the council had shown “a real sense of leadership”.

Conservation Volunteers NZ/Supplied This boost in funding would provide for things like increased planting, better protection of natural sites, and partnerships with groups like Conservation Volunteers. (File photo)

Wellingtonians were “bona fide world leaders” in the environment space, he said, and urged the council to go for the most generous option.

The city stood to lose millions of dollars of past investment if these sites were left to degrade, he said. It would have been “simply irresponsible” to stop funding work in those existing sites.

This funding would enhance Wellingtonians’ quality of life and support community groups to do the work in the field, Hobson said.

According to the council agenda, recent evaluations showed the council’s restoration planting programme was simply not resourced to protect the millions of dollars of investment to date and achieve its long term plan target of 3 million trees by 2030 and 90 per cent survival across all sites.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Teri O'Neill supported the decision to choose the most expensive option.

There are more than 329 restoration sites managed by Council across the city ranging from coastal dunes to forest habitat. Planting has continued to increase but there has been no increase in maintenance budget.

More than 100,000 native plants are needed every year, to service an area of more than 100 hectares. Plants are sourced from the council’s Berhampore nursery, half of them planted by council staff and half through partnership with community groups.

The chosen option, a “mixed model programme”, provided for a complete maintenance plan, a supervised volunteer programme through partnerships such as Conservation Volunteers, weed control by specialised contractors, and improved data management and monitoring.

Councillor Teri O’Neill said it was a “potentially transformational investment our biodiversity and ecology”.

“The future is imminent, and we can measure when councils decide to invest and don’t by the scratches from pests on the outside of our native trees,” she said.

Councillor Laurie Foon summed up her support: “The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, and the second-best time is now.”