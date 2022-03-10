Better legislature needed to save native ecosystems from a slow, silent invasion by weeds, MPs hear

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton has told MPs action is needed now to stay ahead of the curve with weeds. Pictured. Karakariki Track in Waikato. (File photo)

A nationwide approach to weed eradication is needed to stay ahead of the curve in protecting our natural environment, politicians heard today.

Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton told members of both the Environment and Primary Production Committees on Thursday morning that New Zealand’s native ecosystems were under threat, and current legislature was too complex and process-heavy.

“New Zealand’s native ecosystems, which are unique and go to the core of our national identity, are facing a slow, silent invasion from introduced plants that have jumped the garden fence and are now growing in the wild without any assistance from humans,” he said.

Climbing plants – ginger, and asparagus – can collapse forest canopies, while other plants take over the forest floor, blocking seedlings from sprouting.

READ MORE:

* Make weeds face their natural enemies

* 'Silent invasion': Weeds are escaping gardens and wreaking havoc on native ecosystems

* Major tool for managing farm pollution gets a fail from reviewers



In the report, Space invaders: A review of how New Zealand manages weeds that threaten native ecosystems, Upton details how Government needs to change in order to tackle the issue of unwanted plants.

“The legislative framework that should be able to mobilise a response is extremely complicated, it's heavy on process and its comp abstract.”

Stuff Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton has released a report titled “Space invaders: A review of how New Zealand manages weeds that threaten native ecosystems”. (File photo)

The heavy lifting was left to regional councils with “very little national-level assistance”, and the councils mostly spent their time arguing about cost-benefit analysis.

Things with four legs and two eyes – like possums and deer – got all the attention.

He pointed to the wilding conifer programme, led by the Ministry for Primary Industries, as a good example of weed eradication done well – and even that was underfunded. It currently had $100 million set aside, but modelling suggested it would take $400m to complete.

“There are plenty more plants waiting to give us expensive grief if we don’t get a handle on them,” Upton said.

Government must decide on national priorities for weed eradication, and what resources it could dedicate to the task, to prevent the next conifer crisis.

Surveillance was needed to stay “ahead of the curve” – and it wasn’t just in rural or forested areas. “It’s very much an urban issue as well,” Upton said, pointing to the Wellington green belt as an example.

Weeds are context dependent. What's one person's weed is another person’s taonga​.