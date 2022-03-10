DOC gets hurry up from MPs on 'frustrating and obstructive' bureaucracy

Human activities are destroying the natural world, leading to the annihilation of animal and plant species at a terrifying rate. Stuff's This Is How It Ends is a documentary series investigating the critical decline of native species.

MPs have criticised the Department of Conservation's sluggish bureaucracy, which is delaying scientific research and tying researchers up with paperwork.

Parliament’s Environment select committee investigated complaints from environmentalists, scientists and media who were struggling with delays in processing permits.

Bronwen Golder, a senior fellow at the Stanford University Center for Ocean Solutions, asked MPs to look into concerns relating to the procedures followed by DOC when considering and issuing permits under conservation legislation.

Golder described the process as “synonymous with roadblocks and confusion” as well as “frustrating and obstructive.” This led to research projects becoming untenable and declining numbers of applications because of stress and delays.

READ MORE:

* Ballooning DOC permit delays 'suffocating' critical scientific research

* Marlborough company to shoot whales 'by the book' with drone permit

* Department of Conservation gives Stewart Island shark cage-diving a tick - for now



Jason O'Hara Conservationist Bronwen Golder is a senior fellow at the Stanford University Center for Ocean Solutions and an adviser to various iwi, charities, and projects.

The select committee sought data about permits granted between 2016 and 2020. Between 2018 and 2020 there was a decline in permits submitted and permits approved.

The average permit processing time increased from 60 to 207 days during this period.

Golder told MPs the slow system threatened scientific funding and caused considerable stress to researchers, whose funding is provided by philanthropists or NGOs.

The delays in processing times led to some researchers changing components of their studies or cancelling projects, she said. Postgraduate students had to significantly alter or abandon their original research projects.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Auckland Islands. Scientists have reported long delays in trying to obtain Department of Conservation permits to carry out their work.

Media companies and film production companies “could wait months or years” for permission to film on conservation land, she told the committee.

Incidents included a Kermadec expedition unable to land because the promised permit never arrived; marine reserve researchers who lost six years of data while waiting for a collection permit – and its subsequent renewal; and a NZ On Air-funded expedition whose filming permit arrived two weeks after the expedition returned.

Last year, Otago University botany student Duncan Nicol told Stuff he applied in May 2020 for a permit to collect alpine daisies for his doctoral research. In October, he discovered his application had not even been assigned. When it was finally approved in March, the daisy flowering season was over.

Earlier this month world-leading shark expert Riley Elliott reported a 300-day wait for permits to study great whites in the Bay of Plenty.

Golder proposed either a major overhaul to create a new system for permits, or transferring responsibility to another entity.

supplied The Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that shark cage diving off Stewart Island is not an offence. The decision had an impact on DOC’s application process.

DOC argued that two Supreme Court cases led the department to pause “large numbers” of applications so it could rethink its approach and interpretation of the law. The Covid-19 pandemic also caused a slowdown in approvals.

“The department recognised that 2020 was a particularly bad year for processing applications,” the select committee report says.

The landmark Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Supreme Court judgment concerned DOC’s consideration of the principles the Treaty of Waitangi when it granted two commercial concessions on Rangitoto and Motutapu Islands.

The PauaMac5 shark cage diving decision had a far-reaching impact on what DOC can and can’t authorise under the Wildlife Act.

The department has set up a National Transaction Centre to quickly process low-risk, low-complexity applications, including for media companies. It also began developing a relationship with the University of Otago to better understand the needs of researchers. And 25 staff deal with applications with a plan to move to an online database.

“The department told us that it recognised that it needs to improve its processes, create more streamlined systems for permit approvals, and be more responsive to researchers. It acknowledged the value that scientific research holds for conservation,” the report says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Eugenie Sage, Green MP, chairs Parliament’s environment select committee.

The select committee, chaired by former conservation minister Eugenie Sage, made five recommendations for improvement. This included having “designated and responsive” individuals for applicants to contact about the progress of their applications, and clearly defined processes.

MPs also suggested developing memorandums of understanding or similar protocols with research institutions, such as universities or their department, and establishing a feedback process for applicants.

Finally, they proposed two to three application rounds annually to reduce uncertainty around timing, and ensuring adequate staff processing capacity is available.

Natasha Ryburn, DOC director of planning permissions and land, said: “As the Environment Committee noted we are working to improve our processing of permit applications and have been successful in reducing waiting times.

“We recognise that we still have a lot of work to do in this area and are committed to doing better in the long-term. We will be looking closely at the Select Committee’s report and will be further developing our work programme to address all the recommendations the Committee has made.”