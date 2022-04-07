A year after planting, Nelson's microforest is the only one in the country

Colin Davis in his Nelson microforest – possibly still the only one in New Zealand.

A year after it was planted, Aotearoa's first microforest might still be the only one in the country.

Last April, Colin Davis, with help from friend AJ Clarken and the Nelson Whakatu Muslim Association, planted dozens of native trees on a 100-square-metre patch of land beside his Enner Glynn home.

The group has followed the principles of Akira Miyawaki, a Japanese botanist whose microforest movement has spread out of Asia and into Europe.

Microforests are small, densely planted areas containing up to 30 species of native plants. They can absorb 30 times more carbon than conventional plantings, and can be as small as 30 square metres.

Davis and his team added their own twist to the concept: each tree was planted in a metre-deep hole filled with home-made biochar and compost to nourish the tree.

A year later, the small patch of forest is thriving. However, the local movement Davis hoped his microforest might inspire is not.

Colin Davis, left and AJ Clarken at the location of a planned micro forest on Davis family property at Enner Glynn.

“I’m disappointed the idea isn't taking off,” Davis said.

He’s given talks at local colleges, and contacted schools.

“They're busy, they have got so much on their plate, and some are doing green things anyway.”

Planting and maintaining a microforest, which can be created on a patch of land the size of three car parks, takes a lot of work, especially during the first three years when weeding and watering is required, Davis acknowledged.

However, he’s willing to help with planning, planting and maintenance, he said. “I’m at the end of the telephone and happy to help.”

Davis would like to see his idea take off as a way to make small but meaningful efforts in the fight against climate change.

“The climate crisis is not going away. We've been distracted by Covid, but it's getting worse all the time. Doing something like this is a way of taking action in a small way.”

You can get in touch with Davis at facebook.com/MicroforestNelson.