Peter the T Rex: Auckland Museum hosts world debut of dinosaur bones found in 2018

Auckland Museum will become the first place in the southern hemisphere to exhibit a Tyrannosaurus rex (T rex) skeleton when “Peter” makes his world debut this month.

Set to appear at the museum from April 15, people will be able to see one of the largest land predators of all time.

Stuff understands Auckland Museum is the only place to be offered the exhibition by a mystery lender – with Peter named after a member of the lender’s family.

T rex skeletons are worth tens of million of dollars, based on previous sales. In 2020, one sold for US$38.1 million (NZ$45m) at Christie's in New York.

The fossil was discovered in Wyoming in the United States in 2018 and is one of only 20 T rex skeletons in the world which can be seen on display.

All others are in the northern hemisphere, mostly exhibited in North America and Europe.

In total, there are only 40 T rex skeletons in the world, many of which are incomplete.

But, Peter is considered one of the most complete fossils of the iconic dinosaur ever found, at 47 per cent fossilised bone.

The remainder of the skeleton is remodelled, based on other T rex skeletons.

Auckland Museum/Supplied Peter is one of four rare T. rex skeleton fossils that are the colour black due to mineral impurity.

Archaeologists have never found a 100 per cent intact T rex skeleton. Peter has 60 out of 300 bones, with his entire hind limbs and pelvic girdle found.

Peter is believed to be between 66 and 67 million years old.

Dr John Nudds from the University of Oxford’s department of Earth and environmental sciences said Peter is one of four rare fossils that are black in colour. T rex fossils are usually brown.

“When the bones were buried into the ground for millions of years, various minerals can seep into the bones, most probably it is iron that is giving this colour,” he said.

Nudds said Peter is “perfectly preserved” and is of “pristine condition”.

According to the scientific report by Nudds on Peter, the fossils show there was major damage to the left leg bones – which can only be made from a jaw mechanic of another T rex.

It is believed that Peter was killed and fed upon by another adult T rex during a fight or a cannibalism situation.

Auckland Museum/Supplied Peter the T Rex was believed to be killed and fed upon by another T Rex during a fight or a situation of cannibalism.

Tim Hart, director of public experience at Auckland Museum, said it is hard for museums in New Zealand to obtain T rex fossil skeletons because they are so rare and hardly available.

Auckland Museum is expecting the arrival of Peter next week from Germany and will take five to 10 days to put together.

Hart said the exhibition will help grow the audiences for the museum who had “a rough 12 months”.

Other T rexs include Sue, the most complete skeleton ever found, which is on display at the Field Museum in Chicago and Stan, the most expensive fossil ever recorded.

A replica of Sue toured New Zealand in 2008.

Peter will be on display from April 15 to September 4 and will be free to Auckland residents.