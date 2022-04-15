Bid to turn Auckland's Chelsea Sugar grounds into regional park rejected

The Kaipātiki Local Board makes its case to Auckland Council's Parks Arts, Community and Events Committee for a new regional park on the North Shore.

Councillors have shut down a proposal to turn Chelsea Estate Heritage Park into a regional park.

The idea, which involves amalgamating the park with two other North Shore parks, has been mooted since the 1990s.

However, a formal proposal by the Kaipātiki Local Board has now been investigated, and rejected, by Auckland Council.

The coastal reserve boasts views over Waitematā Harbour and is home to the Chelsea Sugar Refinery and Cafe, as well as native forest, open grass areas, wetlands, and walking tracks.

The land was purchased from Chelsea Sugar in 2008, with funding from multiple Auckland councils, the ASB Communities Trust and other charitable entities.

Laine Moger/Stuff The majority of Auckland Council’s Parks, Arts, Community and Events Committee voted to keep the park’s designation as a local park at a meeting this month.

The park is classified as a local park, meaning planning responsibility falls to the Kaipātiki Local Board.

If amalgamated with the neighbouring Kauri Point Centennial Park and Chatswood Reserve, the regional park would have the largest and most diverse coastal habitat in central Auckland’s urban zone.

It would also have access to Kendall Bay Beach, two historical pa (Māori settlement) sites, an interconnected network of bush walks and a number of significant kauri trees.

Local board chairman John Gillon said the park’s upkeep had dipped, falling below the standards of the purchase agreement with Chelsea Sugar.

Laine Moger/Stuff The park in Birkenhead and Chatswood on the North Shore has suffered due to poor maintenance, the Kaipātiki Local Board and Chelsea Heritage Regional Park Association claim.

That stated the former North Shore City Council must maintain water quality, dam walls, structures, roads and bridges within the park.

Gillon believed the park had great potential to become a regional park, due to its unique heritage and ecology.

Its inner city location was also a drawcard, as many of Auckland’s regional parks were not easily accessible via public transport.

Bruce Stainton, the chairman of the Chelsea Heritage Regional Park Association (CHERPA) which volunteers to help maintain the park, said weeds were “strangling” native trees, and poor water quality in the wetlands had resulted in botulism, algae growth and toxic blooms.

Laine Moger/Stuff The local board and CHERPA believe a ranger could be stationed at one of the park’s heritage cottages to oversee maintenance.

It is hoped a ranger could live in one of the park’s five heritage dwellings to advocate for park improvements and to address any maintenance issues swiftly.

Auckland Council senior policy manager Carole Canler said while the park had natural and heritage features, it lacked other common regional park values and was implicated by Chelsea Sugar factory operations.

Additionally, 60 per cent of the park’s visitors lived locally, and many visited for the cafe and not the reserve.

Regional park designation would not solve the maintenance issues raised by the local board, she added.

On April 7, the majority of the council’s parks, arts, community and events committee voted against the proposal, saying there was not enough evidence to suggest the park’s maintenance would improve with regional park status.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff told the committee the financial impact of regional park designation was unclear.

If regional park status did not involve extra funding, the local board’s maintenance concerns would not be addressed.

“I’m reluctant to start renaming things regional parks if the professional advice to us is that it does not meat the threshold to qualify as a regional park,” he said.

Goff added that the proposal could be reconsidered in the future pending further evidence.

Chelsea Sugar was contacted for comment but did not respond.