Fight to protect wetland that never existed costs regional council $500k-plus

Some of the area in Whiteman’s Valley that the GWRC said were wetlands that needed protection.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council is about to stump up nearly half a million dollars in legal costs after a comprehensive loss in the Environment Court.

And, in what is understood to be an unprecedented move by the court against a regional council, it may have to pay the court’s costs too.

The GWRC had asked the court for enforcement orders protecting wetlands in Upper Hutt’s Whiteman’s Valley.

But the court found no wetlands existed.

The Environment Court of Judge Brian Dwyer​​ and Environment commissioners David Bunting​​ and Ruth Bartlett​​ had said the council had failed by a “massive margin”.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer.

Costs are not always awarded in environment court cases, although one side is often ordered to pay a contribution to the wining party’s legal expenses.

The council has agreed that this was a rare and exceptional case which warranted fully reimbursing the parties for their actual costs.

Those costs were incurred by three different sets of lawyers and expert witnesses who acted for property developer Stuart Adams, the landowners who purchased sections from him, and the Upper Hutt City Council, which granted resource consent.

The combined bill for defending the case totalled more than $482,000. This followed a two-week trial in which the regional council filed nearly 3000 pages of evidence.

Sarah Kerkin/Stuff Land in Upper Hutt's Whiteman's Valley was contested through the Environment Court as wetlands.

It does not include the council’s own legal costs.

In a rare step, the Environment Court has asked the regional council to comment on whether it should also pay the court for its wasted time. The court has yet to issue a decision on its own costs.

The lawyer for Adams, Stephen Iorns,​ said orders for the court’s own costs were extremely rare.

“Such an award against a regional council is unprecedented. The court’s indication that it is considering this, coupled with GWRC agreeing to pay the full costs of all the other parties, shines a spotlight on a truly spectacular failure. This case never ought to have been taken.”

The case was over an approved subdivision which already had a few houses on it. The regional council saw typical farming work happening and sent a notice ordering work to stop and the wetlands to be restored.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Coastal wetlands could be important source of carbon credits - blue carbon - to support restoration projects and support fragile eco-systems (video first published in October).

They rejected an expert report the developer had saying that any wetlands there were excluded.

But their case was thrown out after they failed to prove there were any wetlands that needed protection or that they were not excluded under the Resource Management Act.

In an email to staff, GWRC chief executive Nigel Corry said: “In essence, our wetland delineation and interpretation of the national guidance wasn’t sufficient in the court’s eyes, who were in fact highly critical of our case. We will now look to strengthen our processes around many aspects of wetland management.”

He said the council accepted the judgment and would look at their systems, including seeking more guidance over identifying wetlands.