Council rules out separate glass recycling scheme for Christchurch

A separate glass recycling scheme for Christchurch could end up being redundant in four years and will not go ahead.

Christchurch City Council decided on Thursday not to pursue the scheme and will instead wait to see what happens with the Government’s proposed container return scheme (CRS), expected to be implemented in 2025.

Councillors Phil Mauger and Aaron Keown have been pushing hard for the council to implement a glass recycling scheme where residents would put glass in a separate bin.

The council received an unsolicited proposal from Christchurch company 5R Solutions, which offered to operate a separate glass collection service for the council.

Council infrastructure, planning and regulatory services general manager Jane Davis said the council investigated the scheme last year after receiving the 5R proposal, but did not take it any further due to the high costs.

The council asked staff to look into it again in November last year, following a push by Mauger and Keown. An independent report was commissioned.

That report, which did not favour the scheme, was also peer reviewed and led to council staff recommending the council wait until more information was known about the impact of the CRS.

Questions have been raised about Mauger having a conflict of interest regarding his connection with 5R.

Mauger, who was standing for the mayoralty in October, said he has known the owner of 5R for ten or 15 years, but he has never had any financial interest in the company.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Mayoral candidate and councillor Phil Mauger has been pushing for the scheme.

His former company Maugers Contracting did work for 5R about four times a year. However, Mauger said he was no longer a director, shareholder, beneficiary or trustee of Maugers Contracting.

Before the meeting, Mauger said he did not believe his relationship with 5R constituted a conflict of interest, and he did not believe he should remove himself from the discussion and vote.

“I’m just really passionate about glass. I just want to do the right thing.”

The council’s code of conduct states elected members have to maintain a clear separation between their personal interests and their duties as elected members to ensure they were free from bias.

“Members will not participate in any council discussion or vote on any matter in which they have a pecuniary interest, other than an interest in common with the general public,” the code states.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Recycling or rubbish - what goes in which bins in Greater Christchurch? And what happens to those plastic lids that seem to be recyclable? (Video first published November 2020)

The report said any separate glass collection scheme was likely to have a significant negative financial impact for the council.

At best, a separated glass scheme would cost $610,671 per annum, over and above the existing scheme, but it could be as much as $1.4m depending on how much glass was recycled through the CRS instead.

The CRS would encourage people to return bottles and cans for recycling by including a refundable deposit in the purchase price.

Davis told council on Thursday that staff were supportive of glass recycling, it was just a matter of timing and uncertainties given what the Government was rolling out.

Presently, Christchurch residents are supposed to put glass into their yellow recycling bin. Any glass put in these bins is later crushed and then mixed with shingle at a quarry, which is eventually used in a road subbase.

However, Mauger and Keown believe there were better ways to recycle the glass.

Crs Mauger, Keown and Yani Johanson voted against the decision to not pursue the scheme.

During the meeting, council chief executive Dawn Baxendale said she understood there was a real desire from councillors to implement a separate glass scheme, but if the council went ahead with the scheme it would be effectively redundant in four years’ time.

Keown said a lot of people would be disappointed to know the council was not recycling glass and had not done so for years.

“Dumping it under a road is not recycling. It’s just a fill.”

He believed the CRS was unlikely to go ahead anyway.

Cr Pauline Cotter said the timing was just not right for Christchurch to embark on a new venture, but it seems like it should have done it years ago.