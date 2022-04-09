The hunter paid to shoot possums in the centre of a New Zealand city

Dawn Hendrikse has been an urban possum hunter for 20 years.

In the darkness, a possum shines bright in the night vision scope.

Dawn Hendrikse takes the safety off her air rifle and loads a magazine.

She takes three deep breaths, never taking her eye off the possum sitting among the trees.

On the final slow exhale, she pulls the trigger.

The possum drops from the tree and hits the ground. Dead.

Graphic footage from trail cams around the country show possums attacking our natives. (Video first published in November 2019)

READ MORE:

* GPS tracking used to study possum behaviour in Egmont National Park

* Coastal Taranaki town decides to do away with possums

* Possum shooting sparks police call-out



Hendrikse is a possum hunter with a difference. Her hunting ground is not the far-flung bush of the West Coast or the ancient forests of the North Island.

Instead, she carefully tracks and shoots possums less than a kilometre from Cathedral Square in the centre of Christchurch.

For two decades, she has stalked her prey in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens, just metres from the city’s hospital and the Canterbury Museum.

Her company, Elite Pest Control, is contracted by Christchurch City Council to patrol the ornamental gardens at night about twice a month and shoot any possums she can find. Last year, she shot 22 possums and was paid $2800 by council for the service.

JONATHAN GUILDFORD/STUFF/Stuff The Christchurch Botanic Gardens are just metres from the centre of the city.

Her nocturnal visits are always made early in the week when the gardens are quiet and her hunting trip usually begins at about 10pm. She likes to hunt on warm, moonless nights so the possums feel comfortable coming out into the open.

She carries her Daystate Mk3 .22 air rifle in front of her with both hands as she patrols the gardens.

“I walk around in complete darkness listening,’’ she said.

“It is hard to describe what I am listening for, because it is very instinctive.

“I am listening for scratching or things dropping or movement in the trees, especially if it is a really still night.”

SUPPLIED Possums are a pest in New Zealand and a threat to native birds and plants.

Once she hears what might be a possum, she looks through her thermal imaging monocular.

The electronic device, which looks like a squat telescope, turns the darkness of the park into a black and white landscape. Warm things, like possums, glow white in the eyepiece.

“Once I have identified that there is an animal in a tree or on the ground, I would then sight it through the night vision scope.

“I will have a good look at it.”

She then checks that she can make the shot safely. She makes sure that, if she misses, the pellet will be embedded into a tree behind the possum or fly harmlessly into the air.

She sometimes uses a spotlight mounted on top of the rifle to mesmerise the possum, freezing them in place.

“You can see the animal light up. I am looking for the orange glow of the eyes.

“They are like a deer in the headlights, but they are a possum.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Hendrikse uses an air rifle to shoot possums in central Christchurch.

If the possum is more experienced, they may turn away from the spotlight and consider running. But Hendrikse has a tactic for that.

“I give a little whistle. That creates curiosity so they turn back and their eyes shine.”

When she takes the shot, her one thought is to make sure it is a clean kill.

“I am thinking humanely and that this shot has to kill immediately. I don’t want to put any animals through pain.

“Breathing is very, very important, so I am relaxed and get the shot where I need it.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Last year, she shot 22 possums in the Christchurch Botanic Gardens. (File photo)

Possums were introduced to New Zealand from Australia in the 1850s. The nocturnal creatures are the greatest threat to New Zealand’s natural environment, according to the Department of Conservation website. They eat native plants and devour the chicks and eggs of native birds.

Council community parks manager Al Hardy said they employed a possum hunter to safeguard the gardens.

“This helps the protection of a very diverse specialist collection of plants we hold in the Botanic Gardens,” he said.

On one of her night missions, Hendrikse shoots about four or five possums on average. They are stored in a chest freezer until a specialist company can pick them up and dispose of them.

Because her stalking ground is in the middle of a city, Hendrikse has to be aware of unusual hunting hazards.

“You never know when someone might be around. I always check the whole garden,” she said.

“I have seen some pretty weird stuff in there. People sleeping in the park or just passed out because they have been drinking.”