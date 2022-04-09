Report shows Department of Conservation has not been meeting Te Tiriti obligations, recommends sweeping changes

Almost half of New Zealand’s bird species are extinct, and 80 per of those remaining are threatened. Can we reverse the decline? (Video first published in October 2021)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) has failed to consistently fulfil its Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations and a major overhaul is needed, an independent review has found.

For the past 35 years, the department has “fundamentally misapplied” a section of its core legislation, the report says, so it recommends “a fundamental rethinking of the entire conservation system".

The report is by the Options Development Group, which was appointed in 2020 to consider the implications of a Supreme Court case that challenged aspects of the department’s decision-making – particularly its obligations to give effect to the Treaty of Waitangi principles.

“Either by accident or design, the general policies have been constructed and articulated in such a way as to substantially ignore partnership and reduce the role of tangata whenua from Te Tiriti partner to stakeholder in the definition and delivery of conservation,” the group’s report reads.

READ MORE:

* Public bid for Whangārei sandspit and mountain cancelled, money refunded

* DOC gets hurry up from MPs on 'frustrating and obstructive' bureaucracy

* Kingfish farm plan for Hauraki Gulf - for and against make their case



It acknowledges the status quo is not working, with 4000 native species threatened or at risk, 59 wiped out since humans’ arrival, and less than half the country’s native vegetation remaining.

The report recommends the Conservation Act 1987 be replaced by something that better honours Te Tiriti and provides for the meaningful exercise of rangatiratanga (the right of Māori people to rule themselves) and kaitiakitanga (guardianship) of nature by tangata whenua.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The report comes after Auckland iwi Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki challenged DOC’s decision to grant two commercial concessions for guided walking tours on Motutapu and Rangitoto islands to non-iwi applicants, and won. (File photo)

It also recommends the removal of the Conservation Authority – the independent decision-maker for national parks that provides strategic policy advice to DOC and the minister.

The report comes after former Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage pushed pause on the review of two national park management plans in 2019 because of the Supreme Court case. In that case Auckland iwi Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki challenged DOC’s decision to grant two commercial concessions for guided walking tours on Motutapu and Rangitoto islands to non-iwi applicants, and won.

The Supreme Court found DOC did not properly give effect to the principles of Te Tiriti by failing to offer concessions to mana whenua first.

The court’s decision made it clear that Te Tiriti obligations were not trumped by other relevant considerations contained in conservation legislation – as DOC’s policies had, at that time, stated – nor was it merely part of a balancing exercise against other relevant consideration.

Sage called the new report “a welcome contribution to the reform process”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Former Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage pushed pause on the review of two national park management plans in 2019, after a Supreme Court case where Auckland iwi Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki challenged DOC’s granting of two commercial concessions for guided walking tours on Motutapu and Rangitoto islands, and won.

Director-General of Conservation Penny Nelson, who started in her role late last year, said the report would take some time to consider, and declined to be interviewed.

In a statement, she called it “an honest and challenging view” which would “take some time to absorb before any decisions can be made”.

According to the report, tangata whenua leaders see national parks as “gated areas where we are obstructed from our customary practices, locked out from decision-making and held back from continuing our relationship with sites of deep spiritual or cultural significance”.

Recently, Te Tiriti settlements have led to the removal of national park status to recognise the relationship of tangata whenua, including the re-designation of national park lands as legal entities or persons in their own right (such as Te Urewera and the Whanganui River).

moana ellis/Local Democracy Reporter The Whanganui River, just south of Taumarunui, was granted legal personhood in 2017. (File photo)

Other recommendations in the report include