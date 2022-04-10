Kiwi kids potentially exposed to higher levels of dangerous pesticide than overseas counterparts

Chlorpyrifos is currently permitted as an insecticide in New Zealand (file photo).

Kiwi children may be exposed to higher levels of a controversial and potentially harmful insecticide than their overseas counterparts, a study has found – but experts say not to panic.

Even the elevated levels were below guidelines and did not pose an immediate health risk.

The new study, by an international team including researchers from Massey University, was published in science journal Environmental International on Friday. It found New Zealand's estimated pesticide use was three times higher than the world average.

The study measured metabolites – or substances left in the body after it has broken something down – from the urine of more than 500 Kiwi children between the ages of 5 and 14, from 2015 to 2017.

READ MORE:

* Arsenic in rice: What is and isn't safe for adults and children

* Should councils stop using the weedkiller glyphosate?

* Glyphosate use under the microscope as EU reviews weedkiller's approval



Twenty different pesticide metabolites were tested for, created by a range of herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides.

Researchers found the highest levels of a metabolite created by both chlorpyrifos, a controversial insecticide, and triclopyr, a herbicide used to kill weeds like nettles and brambles, in Kiwi children.

Levels were between two and seven times higher in New Zealand children than children in the United States, Spain, and Thailand – even when children who lived on farms were excluded.

The only country with higher levels was Australia, which has since banned chlorpryifos.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Extinction Rebellion protesters chained themselves to the outside of the city council in Nelson to demonstrate about the council’s use of Glyphosate weed killer.

The US Environmental Protection Agency announced it would ban the use of chlorpyrifos on food products last year, because it is associated with neurodevelopmental problems and impaired brain function in children. The European Commission has not renewed its approval for the substance, and Canada has proposed cancelling most existing uses.

It is still used in New Zealand, but the Environmental Protection Authority decided in 2020 to re-assess its safety.

The study linked a number of factors to higher pesticide exposure, including where they lived, socioeconomic status, pest-control being used at home, and owning dogs – possibly from either flea treatments, or them tracking chemicals into the house.

However, researchers did not find higher levels of metabolites during spraying season, which suggested food – rather than drifting sprays – was the number one way kids were being exposed to pesticides.

Children who ate mostly organic food, or whose parents thoroughly washed their produce, had lower levels of some metabolites.

The study pointed out a lot of the fruit and vegetables Kiwis ate during winter were imported from the US, and were grown during spraying season, which could mean they had more pesticide residue.

“To reduce children’s population levels of pesticide exposure, most impact can likely be made by reducing pesticide residues in food, targeting both locally produced and imported products.”

Belinda Cridge, a toxicologist at the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR), said the findings were no reason to panic.

“Urinary levels indicate that exposures for these compounds are well below relevant exposure guideline values.

Screenshot/Stuff The Environmental Protection Authority is reassessing the use of controversial agricultural chemical, chlorpyrifos. There are 15 products currently registered that contain chlorpyrifos as an active ingredient (file photo).

“This indicates that while the levels detected are elevated compared to some other countries there is no evidence that there is an immediate health risk.”

However, she said the study did provide important data for assessing the overall burden of pesticide exposure in New Zealand, within a vulnerable population.

“It clearly highlights that New Zealand is not immune from chemical exposures being documented elsewhere and that exposure may be from more than just a ‘chemical event’ such as spraying.

“Perhaps we all need to be more cautious about the chemicals we use including those we use in the home and on our pets. Good food and hand-washing practices are a good place to start.”

Cridge said as the study authors noted, it was hard to get reliable data around pesticide use in New Zealand – an issue also raised by Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment in a recent report.

Many of the more common pesticides currently in use would also leave the body within 48 hours, she said.

“There is much more work that needs to be done to determine the full impact of the results.”