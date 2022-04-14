Environmental charity Trees That Count reaches million-tree milestone

Generous Kiwis have gifted more than a million native trees to planting groups around NZ (file photo).

Kiwis have proved once again they are willing to do the mahi for the planet, as an environmental charity that lets people donate cash for native trees hits its million-tree milestone.

It has been six years since Trees That Count set up its online marketplace, which allows both individuals and businesses to donate $10 to gift a native tree.

Trees That Count then distribute the trees to planting and restoration projects across the country, including a 10,000 tree donation to Ōtautahi Christchurch to further its efforts to become a National Park City with a mass volunteer planting day to be held on July 3.

Chief executive Robyn Haugh said funding one million trees was more than just a number on a page.

READ MORE:

* 10,000 trees donated to the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch

* National Park City: What has changed since Cantabrians helped buy the hill?

* Help buy the hill: Your chance to help create 500ha conservation park



“This is about real native trees going in the ground and being cared for by dedicated planters in every corner of the motu (country).”

A million native trees had the potential to deliver enormous impacts for all New Zealanders, she said.

“The million native trees funded through Trees That Count have the potential to sequester more than 22,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide over the next 50 years – an incredible contribution to our climate targets.

Trees That Count/Supplied Robyn Haugh, chief executive of Trees That Count and Project Crimson

“Native trees mean homes for our native birds and invertebrates, cleaner waterways, better quality soil and land, healthier ecosystems, and rest and recreation for our people.

“The benefits of native trees are literally too numerous to count.”

The trees have been donated by both individuals and businesses, and distributed to more than 1000 community planting groups, landowners, iwi and schools by Trees That Count.

The Trees That Count online native tree marketplace, where funding is matched with native restoration projects, is the first of its kind in New Zealand, and possibly the world, Haugh said.

“The ability for all New Zealanders – even those without green thumbs or appropriate land – to send a $10 native tree gift is such a special opportunity.”

Head of partnerships Melanie Seyfort said more than 25,000 individuals and businesses had participated in planting or donating native trees through the marketplace to date.

“We believe every business should have the opportunity to improve environmental outcomes by funding native tree planting.

“Over 700 businesses of all shapes and sizes – from the likes of Mazda and Air New Zealand to local coffee shops and artists – are already on board with Trees That Count, and that number grows every week.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF One of Christchurch's biggest planting events, scheduled to happen in June 2022, will see 5000 trees planted on the edge of Horseshoe Lake Reserve.

Trees That Count pledged 10,000 native trees in support of The Press-backed campaign for Christchurch to be recognised as a National Park City – a greener, healthier, and wilder place to live.

To achieve this status, residents and city leaders must prove to the National Park City Foundation they are willing to do the work to improve Christchurch’s environment.

To this end, The Press is inviting Cantabrians to join together to plant 5000 trees in a single day at a former red zone site on July 3, in what could be the biggest one-day tree-planting effort in the city’s history.

The planting of the other 5000 trees donated through the Trees That Count website will be managed by Ngāti Wheke​, and by Conservation Volunteers, Avon-Ōtākaro Network, and Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust.