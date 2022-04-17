Environmentalists call for government agency to buy Wellington's Pencarrow Lodge

Pencarrow Lodge is for sale for the first time in over 30 years.

It is home to deer, has a striking nikau palm forest, stunning views of Wellington Harbour and the Kaikōura Ranges, and, for the first time in more than 30 years, Pencarrow Lodge is for sale.

But local environmentalists hope a government agency will be the one to buy the 205 hectare property situated beside the East Harbour Regional Park and sitting between the Baring​ and Pencarrow lighthouses.

Eastbourne conservationist Sally Bain, knows the area well and said it would be “fabulous” if a government agency bought it.

It bordered two nationally significant lakes (Kohangapiripiri​ and Kohangatera​), had stunning nikau palms, a breeding population of banded dotterels and sat alongside a regional park, she said.

Supplied The sun sets, looking towards the South Island, at Pencarrow Lodge.

Pencarrow Lodge, a wedding venue and lodge, was developed by Mike and Jane Curtis in the 1990s. Mike died in 2015, but Jane has continued to run the business. She declined to say why she is selling, but would like to see it purchased by a private buyer.

In 2010, Greater Wellington Regional Council bought the nearby Baring Head and has ambitious plans to restore native flora and fauna and the lighthouse complex.

Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter had not heard Pencarrow was for sale until contacted by Stuff, but he planned to ask officers for more information and, until he knew more, he would not comment on any possible purchase.

Supplied Hunting, horse trekking and cycling are all potential uses for the new owner.

Lower Hutt environmentalist Quentin Duthie​, who is standing for the regional council in October, supports a government agency buying the property.

“The sale is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Greater Wellington to look closely at public purchase, to improve access and recreation, protect nature, and fight climate change,” he said.

Running a lodge was not a core business for a regional council, but he said it could be leased out.

Although it would be expensive to buy, like with other regional parks, there was the potential to earn “significant revenue” via carbon credits.

supplied/Stuff Pencarrow Lodge sits on a 205-hectare property on Wellington’s rugged south coast. It has beach frontage, stunning views and tracts of regenerating native bush.

Department of Conservation principal advisor Herb Christophers​ said DOC was not looking at buying it.

“Pencarrow Lodge is a commercial enterprise more suited to an entrepreneurial endeavour.”

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said buying it was not an option for the council “but I acknowledge it is a very special location that we want to see thrive, whether that be in private hands or another body”,

Real estate agent Mark Hourigan​ said there was signifiant interest in the site locally, nationally and internationally.

What had surprised him was the wide range of potential buyers. Until recently it was run as a lodge and wedding venue.

As well as people wanting to continue running the business, there were groups of mates who wanted it as a hunting block and those interested in a lifestyle block.

Horse trekking, mountain biking and linking in with the Remutaka Cycle Trail were all possibilities, and he said its future was probably in tourism.

A 15-minute drive from Eastbourne and a 5-minute helicopter flight from Wellington Airport, it also appealed to those looking for an upmarket residence in a relatively remote area.

It was a “truly unique property” and Hourigan said the wide number of potential uses made it very difficult to value.

The only comparable property across the region was Tora, in the Wairarapa, but Pencarrow’s proximity to Wellington made it unique.

Visitors had come from all over the world to enjoy the magnificent scenery and Curtis hoped the new owners would continue to run it as a lodge.