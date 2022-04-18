Arrowtown autumnals face the chop or they could create an 'ecological disaster'

Arrowtown is famous for its autumn colours, but that could disappear as efforts to remove a pest tree continue.

The people of Arrowtown face a looming dilemma: lose a large section of the town’s colourful autumnal background or face an ecological disaster.

Resident Richard Newman has raised concerns that German Hill, which provides a prominent tree-covered backdrop to the west of central Arrowtown, is being denuded of its colourful larch trees.

“It’s environmental vandalism,” he said.

However, landowner representative Jo Booker said the larches were invasive pests that were spreading into the surrounding back country.

Stuff German Hill (circled) provides an autumnal backdrop to central Arrowtown, but pressure is growing for the wilding larch trees to be removed.

There were no specific plans to remove the larches on German Hill yet, she said,

“We’d like to see them all gone eventually, but we’ve held back knowing that the Arrowtown community is pretty attached to their weeds.”

As pastoral leaseholder of the Crown owned-land, Coronet Peak Station had a legal obligation to control them, she said.

The company was not legally required to consult with the public on the removal of the trees but planned to do so.

They would be replaced by a mix of non-spreading introduced species such as deciduous maples and natives.

Supplied/Stuff A Wakatipu Wilding Conifer Control Group volunteer eradicates wilding pines on Queenstown Hill.

It was a dilemma faced in Queenstown too, where prominent scenic backdrops on Bobs Peak, where the Skyline Gondola runs, and Queenstown Hill, were covered in wilding pines, she said.

“All those trees will have to go because they are an ecological disaster in the making.

“To think that we can just preserve a few on the front of German Hill to keep Arrowtown’s colours pretty is a little naive.”

Newman, a former chairman of the Arrowtown Village Association and a long time local real estate agent, said wilding pine removal that had already been undertaken around the area had left the land looking like a bomb had gone off.

The larches on German Hill were beautiful and should be managed.

“People come to Arrowtown to look at those colours,” he said.

There were plans to start a petition against the removal of the trees, and he knew of people planning to move away from their homes as the outlook would affect their property values, he said.

“It’s not right.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Wilding pines were removed from Tobin's face, one of the backdrops to Arrowtown, after they began to outnumber other trees. A mix of deciduous and native trees has replaced them.

Ben Teele​, who runs the wilding control programme on behalf of the Arrowtown Village Association, said the larch trees were problematic because they were in overwhelming numbers and spread high into the mountains.

They were denser than the wilding pines on the Tobins face, which were earlier removed, but did have a visual aesthetic that was enjoyed in the town.

Removal of the German Hill larches was further complicated by the number of parties involved – the Crown as landowner, lessee Coronet Peak Station, which is managed by Soho Property Ltd, and the land is under a QEII National Trust covenant.

“So you’re dealing with three parties before you bring the public in,” Teele said.

It was likely they would not be clear felled but removed in a more “sequential programme” that allowed regrowth over time.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Volunteers met at the Scientific Reserve at Lake Tekapo to begin the fight against the spread of wilding pines.

However, it would likely cost “millions” to undertake a bespoke programme on the 180 to 200 hectare block.

Removal of the larches had so far been in the “too hard basket”, he said.

Booker said the larches were relatively recent in the town, as they were planted in the 1970s.

Hundreds of people turned out for volunteer tree removing with the Arrowtown Choppers group, she said.

“Generally people understand the need to control wilding pines.”