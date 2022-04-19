Council and conservation groups build tiny homes for tiny birds on Banks Peninsula

Christchurch City Council rangers are helping build new nest boxes for titipounamu, or riflemen, on Banks Peninsula.

Christchurch’s city council has hatched a plan to help boost a fringe population of New Zealand's tiniest bird.

Council rangers – along with Refuge Ecology and the Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust (BPCT) – have been installing predator-proof nesting boxes for titipounamu on Banks Peninsula, to help improve their chances of breeding successfully.

Titipounamu – also known as riflemen – are New Zealand’s smallest bird. The males weigh just 6 grams, while the females weigh 7. They are one of only two species left in the New Zealand wren family.

The birds are rarely seen on Banks Peninsula because they prefer mature forests, or mānuka and kānuka scrub, but the nest boxes will provide safe nesting spaces in areas without mature trees.

All but 1% of Banks Peninsula’s native bush had been cleared for farming by 1900, but in recent decades large swathes of it had been reclaimed and allowed to regenerate, like Hinewai Reserve and Te Ahu Pātiki.

Members of the public have recorded titipounamu sightings on iNaturalist in Robinsons Bay Valley, Panama Reserve, Hinewai Reserve, and Le Bons Bay.

Most recently, they have been spotted in Aylmers Valley – above Akaroa – and nest boxes have been installed there.

Christchurch City Council ranger Hannah Murdoch said the council would closely monitor Banks Peninsula’s fledgling titipounamu population, and the team planned to work closely with Pest Free Banks Peninsula to eliminate predators that could threaten the tiny birds’ chances of survival.

Hannah Murdoch/Supplied One of the new nest boxes. The metal washer around the entrance helps prevent rodents chewing the wood to get in.

“Titipounamu are threatened by predation from introduced mammals like rats and stoats, so we’re hoping to get volunteers involved in trapping efforts.”

People wanting to help protect native wildlife by trapping in their own backyard could borrow traps from either the Akaroa Trap Library or the Little River Trap Library, she said.

Murdoch said they were also seeking more titipounamu sightings from both locals and visitors, to better understand their distribution.

“You are most likely to see titipounamu flitting up and down trees, feeding on insects and spiders. They are distinctive from other birds, due to their small size and tiny tail.’’

Zealandia The Tītipounamu, known as the rifleman bird, has been captured in Wainuiomata and released in Wellington's Zealandia.

The males have olive green-coloured backs, while the females are slightly different, with yellow and dark speckled backs.

They can be easily mistaken for riroriro (grey warblers) or tauhou (silvereyes), but these birds have longer tail feathers and different colours than titipounamu. The call of titipounamu is high-pitched and can reach a frequency that is inaudible to some people.

People can record their sightings on iNaturalist, or by emailing alison.evans@ccc.govt.nz with where and when the bird was spotted.

“If you can supply GPS co-ordinates that will greatly assist us,” Murdoch said.