Burma the elephant to stay at Auckland Zoo... for now

Auckland Zoo's last elephant, Burma, was meant to be headed to Australia for a better life with a herd soon. But Australia Zoo cannot take Burma any more.

In an online post on April 19, Auckland Zoo said it was “immensely disappointed” to announce that the 700 acre zoo in Queensland cannot take Burma any longer.

The 38-year-old elephant was booked to go to Australia Zoo in late 2021, but her trip was delayed due to Covid-19 and postponed to April 27.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Burma the elephant is staying in New Zealand, for now.

It will take a long time to find a new home for Burma, and meanwhile she will remain in the care of the elephant team of Auckland Zoo, the zoo said.

In November 2020, Auckland Zoo said it decided to rehome its elephants in order to give the animals the “family herd” they need for their long-term wellbeing.

Auckland Zoo’s other elephant, Anjalee, made the move across the ditch in March 2022 to Taronga Western Plains Zoo, to be a part of the breeding programme there.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Auckland Zoo has been preparing for their last elephant, Burma, to leave for years.

Preparations to transport an elephant overseas are immense. To travel safely on a jumbo jet, a one-of-a-kind crate had been made for Burma, who had been “crate-training” in preparation for the journey.

Previously, Auckland Zoo has said it is not expecting to have an elephant herd at the zoo again.