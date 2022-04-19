Dark sky reserve in Kaikōura could save Hutton's Shearwater birds, boost tourism

Plans for a dark sky reserve above Kaikōura were initially meant to help preserve the local Hutton's Shearwater colony, but will also have a positive impact on human health and provide a welcome tourism boost for the region, advocates say.

The group seeking to establish an International Dark Sky Reserve in the district say plans are on track to achieve the internationally renowned accreditation by the end of the year.

Kaikōura Night Sky project chair Nicky McArthur, from Puhi Peaks, said significant strides had been made since the idea to establish the reserve was born.

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Reserve group is in the process of setting itself up as a charitable trust, recently employed a project coordinator, and has rallied support from numerous agencies such as the local council, the Department of Conservation, Heritage New Zealand and Environment Canterbury.

Supplied Kaikoura locals rescued about 60 birds that had crashed landed on the road during the last breeding season, from September to April. Some seasons they help more than 200.

The group recently met with the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) and was now working to map the core and peripheral areas of the proposed reserve, McArthur said.

The group aimed to submit its application for International Dark Sky Reserve status before the end of the year.

“We’ve been measuring our night skies for over a year now, and we’ve found our dark sky quality is … much better than we initially realised.”

Astronomer Dr Larry Field said the quality of dark skies was determined using a sky quality meter (SQM) that could measure the brightness of the sky up to an accuracy of two decimal places. The luminance of the sky is displayed in “astronomer” units (magnitudes per square arcsecond) and the higher the number, the darker the sky is.

Stuff A Hutton's Shearwater chick. These endemic birds breed high in the ranges of Kaikōura, but can get disorientated by artificial lights on their maiden flight to sea. (File photo)

Field said measurements taken in the area around Kaikōura had repeatedly been “at the upper end” of the scale.

McArthur previously told Stuff the idea for a dark sky reserve sprung from her role as kaitiaki for one of two Hutton's Shearwater wild colonies left in the world.

The endemic birds breed high in the ranges of Kaikōura, but on their maiden flight to sea, some become disorientated by the artificial light and crash-land on the road.

Supplied Some seasons, volunteers help more than 200 crashed birds.

This happens even more when conditions are misty, leaving the birds vulnerable to being run over by cars or colliding with lamps, and becoming easy prey to predators as they can’t take off again.

During the breeding season from September to April, volunteers roam the streets to help rescue crashed birds and release them safely into the sea the next day.

McArthur said during the latest season, the council decreased the lumen of the street lights by 25 per cent, which resulted in a marked decrease in the number of birds crashing. “We had about 60 birds [that needed to be rescued] this season, and sometimes we have over 200.”

A dark sky reserve would not mean that the region would be drenched in darkness, McArthur said.

Chris Murphy and Igor Hoogerwerf, supplied by Dark Sky Project Tekapo is part of the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, where light pollution is strictly controlled. (Video first published in January 2022)

“It is about understanding light pollution and ... about good, carefully thought-out lighting that minimises the impact on wildlife.”

Bright lighting in urban areas also disrupts the human natural circadian rhythm that regulates the sleep-wake cycle and can affect how the body works, including hormones, temperature, and eating habits – another reason to rethink the way lighting is used at night.

According to McArthur, 83 per cent of the global population lives under a light polluted sky and light pollution is increasing by 2 per cent per year on average.

The quality of New Zealand’s dark skies was particularly good because we did not have many big cities with a massive amount of light pollution, Field said. This presents an excellent opportunity for the tourism industry with people coming from across the world to get an unpolluted view of the night sky.

Supplied The quality of dark skies in New Zealand are particularly good because there are very few big cities that produce a large amount of light pollution. (File photo)

“People living in cities like Tokyo, New York or Shanghai don't have the luxury of seeing the kind of sky we see in New Zealand.”

Kaikōura mayor Craig Mackle said the project had the full support of the council and would mean a boost to local tourism, especially during winter when things slowed down a bit.

“Theoretically, the reserve would bring a group of people [to the region] who are not visiting at the moment. It offers something extra and just stretches the season out a little longer.”

Astronomers Gareth and Nalayini Davies, do a lot of pro bono work to assist people hoping to create internationally accredited dark sky reserves, sanctuaries or parks.

Christrchurch and Canterbury tourism The Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is one of only a few such places in the world.

“We applaud and do whatever we can to help to support places in New Zealand that are working to become dark sky reserves and sanctuaries,” Gareth Davies said.

Gaining dark sky accreditation required buy-in from communities and their local councils, and commitment in the form of lighting management plans, he said.

There were already a few places in New Zealand with international dark sky status, including Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve, Stewart Island/Rakiura, Aotea/Great Barrier Island and Wai-iti International Dark Sky Park.

Davies said several other areas were “in the wings” hoping to achieve this status in future.

“New Zealand has a tremendous opportunity to become a dark sky nation and that will be a massive benefit to our children and our children’s children.”