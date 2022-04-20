Deadly plant disease myrtle rust reaches Chatham Islands, but expert says it may be a good thing

Myrtle Rust has been discovered on the Chatham Islands for the first time, but on highly-invasive Chilean guava leaves.

Deadly plant disease myrtle rust has reached the remote Chatham Islands, but experts say the discovery might have a “silver lining” for weed control.

The invasive fungus first arrived in New Zealand in 2017, but this is the first time it has been found on the Chatham Islands – 800 kilometres from the mainland.

Bad infections can wipe out trees in the myrtle family, including iconic natives like pōhutukawa and mānuka.

In late March, a member of the public brought a diseased plant sample to the Department of Conservation (DOC). The sample, which was later confirmed as myrtle rust, was from the north end of the main island.

Peter de Lange, a researcher with Landcare Research/Manaaki Whenua’s Beyond Myrtle Rust programme, said unlike the mainland, there were no endemic myrtles on the Chathams.

The sample was a Chilean guava – a highly invasive weed – so the discovery could have a silver lining, he said.

“Since myrtle rust is spread by wind and the Chatham Islands are downwind of New Zealand, its arrival was inevitable.”

De Lange said so far, myrtle rust had only been found on Chilean guava plants.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff.co.nz On the search for Myrtle Rust in Taranaki. (Video first published May 2017)

While some locals harvested the fruit and used it for jams, he said it was an “incredibly ecologically destructive plant”.

“Chilean guava has made an absolute mess of the north end of the island, particularly in swampy areas. Because it is bird dispersed, there’s no way to stop it.”

Myrtle rust on the Chatham Islands may threaten garden plants and a handful of exotic eucalyptus species that have been planted, he said.

But while it was an unwanted organism under the Biosecurity Act, it might also end up becoming a naturalised biocontrol agent for Chilean guava – and could help save a sensitive ecosystem from a weed invasion.

“We’ve needed a biocontrol agent for Chilean guava, and it looks like we’ve got one by accident.”

There is no cure for myrtle rust, he said, and given its wind dispersed nature on the very windy Chathams, it was likely the disease will spread.

So, while myrtle rust remains a dangerous disease threatening New Zealand’s taonga species, there is some hope in this particular case it might end up doing more good than harm.

Canterbury’s first established case of myrtle rust was discovered in Christchurch in May last year, the furthest south the invasive fungus has been found since it first arrived in the country in 2017.

The disease causes yellow pustules to form on new growth, flowers, and fruit.

Landcare Research/Supplied A myrtle rust infestation on a ramarama plant (file photo).

It has a wide range of host plants, including pōhutukawa, mānuka, ramarama, rōhutu, rātā and swamp maire.

Pōhutukawa is iconic as the New Zealand Christmas tree, and greenhouse tests showed myrtle rust could also infect mānuka, supported a $425 million honey export industry, she said.

Myrtle rust was first detected in Australia in 2010, where they were already seeing localised extinctions of once-common trees.

It caused them to die a slow death, and there is no fungicide that is particularly effective.