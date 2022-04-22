Heritage NZ launches rare prosecution against quarrying firm over pā site collapse

J Swap contracting has known for years that it was quarrying near an old pa site of significance to Maori, but even after part of the site collapsed, it kept going. (Video first published January, 2022)

Heritage New Zealand has launched a rare prosecution against a Waikato quarrying firm over an alleged partial destruction of an historic pā site.

Stuff revealed in January how the J Swap Contracting conglomerate had continued blasting activities at its Waotu quarry near Tokoroa even after part of the adjacent Pirauiti pā collapsed last July.

This was despite pleas from iwi and stop-work notices from South Waikato District Council and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

J Swap denied at the time that its blasting had caused the collapse, claiming the slip had occurred in bad weather.

Just before Christmas, the council served the company with an abatement notice ordering it to stop production blasting at the quarry until it could satisfy council that the vibrations would not cause further damage.

J Swap appealed to the Environment Court, meaning an automatic stay of the notice, enabling operations to continue. The company had agreed to stop blasting in the area directly beneath the slip.

Heritage NZ said in a statement there would be a court hearing in Tokoroa on Tuesday and until then the agency could not provide more details.

Christel Yardley/Stuff An aerial shot shows the slip of part of Pirauiti pÄ site, below the tree in the centre of the photograph.

The statement said the Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga Act made it unlawful for any person to modify or destroy the whole or part of an archaeological site without prior authority.

The offence carries fines of up to $300,000.

Typically, Heritage NZ took two or three prosecutions a year, the statement said.

“Archaeological sites are important physical reminders of our past and as such are irreplaceable parts of our heritage.”

People considering undertaking earthworks in areas where there may be archaeological features present should in the first instance contact their nearest Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga area office, the agency said, and discuss their plans with the regional archaeologist.

J Swap did not respond to requests for comment.

Raukahawai​ O'Connor, of the Ngāti Huri hapū, kaitiaki of the pā site, said they were pleased Heritage NZ was pursuing a prosecution.

“We seek justice and accountability for the loss we have suffered and as yet J Swap has not acknowledged the impact of their actions,” she said.

“Meanwhile, blasting continues, Pirauiti remains under immediate threat, as do our other waahi tapu sites in the area.

“This has been a long battle, and it’s certainly not over. We remain determined in our role as kaitiaki and will fight to protect Pirauiti.”