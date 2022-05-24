Talking Rubbish turns south Auckland's trash into treasure

The Māngere East Family Services in south Auckland community centre recycles, reuses and repairs donated and recovered items and has a community garden.

In the gardens tucked between a primary school and a childcare centre in south Auckland’s Māngere East, Vern Togiatau is staking raspberry canes under a moody sky.

Planters made from stacks of old tyres hold the remnants of rhubarb, bok choy and late-season tomatoes. Compost bins line the perimeter. Through the clear panel of a wheelie bin, worms can be seen at work in their farm, devouring scraps.

Built from materials that might have otherwise ended up in landfill, the gardens of ME Family Services show one person’s trash can be another’s treasure.

Vern Togiatau looks after the gardens, where food waste is composted and gardening skills shared.

The gardens feed the community, fertilised by the waste from the centre and its early childhood centre, watered by the rain collected from the roof. They are where people share skills, tell stories and trade their time for items from the Resource Recovery room.

Inside the centre, the Resource Recovery room is stacked with clothes, shoes and household goods. Each week they get a delivery of Auckland Airport’s lost property and unclaimed luggage. Businesses and locals also donate.

It’s not a charity and it’s not a shop - instead people can trade for items, give a koha or offer their time.

The gardens, the Resource Recovery room and the workshops the centre runs about waste systems all fall under the Talking Rubbish umbrella.

It’s about “valuing waste as a resource, rather than a problem to get rid of”, Talking Rubbish team leader Justine Skilling says.

Since the weight of items coming through the resource recovery network began to be recorded at the end of 2019, more than 55,000kg of goods and materials have been rehomed.

More than 384 whānau have visited the room to trade for resources, despite long periods of lockdown.

“Our vision is for a thriving community and that's the people and the soil and the water and the plants and the animals,” Skilling says.

“It’s about that legacy of what we're leaving behind for future generations, and wanting to leave the community in a better place than it was when we started.”

Building that legacy involves tapping into values and practices that already exist in the community, Skilling says.

“There’s a real resilience and resourcefulness in our community. People are quite good at making do or being resourceful with what they have.”

That’s not always celebrated as it should be, Skilling says, but society needs to get back to drawing on local resources for what it needs, “not constantly having to buy new crappy stuff that ends up in landfill”.

The organisation is very “place-based”, working only in Māngere-Ōtāhūhū. It has an unusually holistic focus, Skilling says, bringing together education, social needs and environmental efforts.

“We’re looking at the whole community, so people as well as place, and the connections between people and the environment.”

On Skilling’s wall, there’s a painting of Māngere in pre-colonial times, when it was the foodbowl of Auckland, a “mosaic of gardens”.

That’s an “amazing legacy” to build on, looking backwards as Māngere moves into a future with more people, more houses – but hopefully less waste.