Frustrated landowners cutting down trees to avoid environmental protection status

Kaiwharawhara resident Brent Slater's plans for a second home on his property have been quashed thanks to new protections classing the land as a significant natural area (SNA).

Landowners in Wellington are getting around rules intended to protect natural biodiversity on private land by chopping down trees and clearing native bush.

The Wellington City Council is poised to include new rules for Significant Natural Areas (SNAs) as part of its new district plan, which will mean Wellingtonians with rare or threatened native ecosystems on their property will find themselves unable to clear or develop it.

Significant Natural Areas were first introduced in the Resource Management Act in 1991, with councils charged with identifying and protecting areas with significant areas of indigenous biodiversity.

The new district plan is set to come into effect in July, after which time residents will have to seek the removal or alteration of the SNA classification if they want to make changes to their land – whether it be building a house, or pulling out a shrub.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Kaiwharawhara resident and property developer Brent Slater has been told he can't build on a section of regenerating bush on his property, thanks to new Significant Natural Area (SNA) classifications set to come into effect later this year.

Brent Slater owns a 4000-square-metre section in Kaiwharawhara, with harbour views and an area of regenerating native bush set to be protected as an SNA.

Slater called it “theft by stealth”, with plans to build a second house on the “million-dollar site” set to be scuppered by the restrictions.

“The creation of SNAs is an admirable concept which would extend the town belt in Wellington for future generations to enjoy, but it should not be brought in at the expense of a few.”

Meanwhile, neighbours were getting out of these restrictions by removing the vegetation before the protection could be applied. “Four of them got chainsaws for Christmas,” Slater said.

Supplied A snapshot of the council's map, which is part of the public-facing information campaign Backyard Tāonga, shows the extent of the areas to be classed as SNAs across Wellington.

Mayoral candidate and founder of the SNA Wellington Committee, Barbara McKenzie, said people were sad to remove native biodiversity from their properties, but felt they had no choice.

“People are in a quandary,” she said. “They want the option [to build later]. They might have a child who could build there, or want to put in a granny flat in ten years’ time.”

Stuff has seen emails between council staff and another resident about removing native vegetation, saying “such decisions are yours to make”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Some of Brent Slater’s neighbours have resorted to cutting down trees before they are protected.

Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said there were no legal repercussions for landowners who chose to remove vegetation until the district plan was finalised later this year.

Officers had never encouraged or implied that vegetation should be removed. “However at this point in time it is not illegal to remove it.”

Community engagement on SNAs began in 2019 “to allow plenty of time to work one on one with affected landowners”, and allow landowners to challenge ecology assessments, Hodgetts said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The area of regenerating bush in front of the house was earmarked for a new house with a “million-dollar view”, which won’t be able to go ahead if SNA restrictions are placed upon it.

“We deliberately took this intensive approach to engagement because we knew that there was a potential risk that people might move to remove SNAs while it was still legal to do so. As a result we haven’t seen a rush to remove vegetation.”

After reviewing submissions on the district plan, the council was drafting amendments to the rules to allow more flexibility for certain activities within an SNA without the need for resource consent.

Forest & Bird spokesperson Amelia Geary said many important ecosystems were nearly entirely restricted to private land, and landowners and councils should work together to protect areas where regionally rare or threatened plants or animals were still found – “special places [which] have usually been looked after by previous and existing landowners, that’s why they still exist”.

“Habitat loss is one of the main threats to New Zealand’s wildlife so it’s important that we look after the significant areas we have left, whether they’re on public or private land.”