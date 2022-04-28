'Will it ever end?' Cluster fly plague destroys vacuum cleaners, frays nerves

Clusterflies have infested many homes in Canterbury and Wairarapa this autumn. Guaranteed Pest Control captured this video of the infestation in a North Canterbury home.

The grass is green and lush, the farmers are happy, but here come the flies – by the bucket load.

An unusually wet summer had created the perfect conditions for a cluster fly plague, and rural Wairarapa and Canterbury homeowners seemed to be copping it worst.

There are so many of the winged invaders gravitating to warm places in homes near pastoral areas that they’re destroying vacuum cleaners and causing widespread disgust.

Supplied Masterton homeowner Lisa Urbani has been cleaning up piles of cluster flies every day.

Wairarapa homeowner Lisa Urbani said it had been an ongoing battle to clear the flies from her home each day. They had to get help with two people running vacuum cleaners in multiple rooms twice a day, she said.

“At times it was so disheartening when you vacuum in the morning and by the evening they are back again. You feel like you’re fighting a losing battle,” she said. “Once or twice I felt quite depressed about it all. I though ‘oh my god, will it ever end?’”

Urbani said it was the worst case of cluster flies they had experienced after living in the Wairarapa countryside for 20 years.

Cluster flies are slightly larger and darker than your common housefly and tend to move more sluggishly.

Supplied Builder Jeremy Long was staggered by the number of cluster flies gravitating toward a new house they are building near Lake Ferry in South Wairarapa. After setting off insecticide bombs the floors were covered in flies

South Wairarapa builder Jeremy Long​​ posted pictures on Twitter of an infestation of a building site near Lake Ferry. He said he understood flies let off a pheromone that attracted other flies causing them to cluster in one place.

“Once they find a spot they really go for it. We’ve asked around and the consensus is you’ve just got to bomb them with insecticide.”

Long said one of his workers had a very unpleasant experience working in the roof space when he was swarmed by the flies.

Wairarapa and Canterbury usually experienced low rainfall in summer, but in February this year both regions were drenched and had been producing enormous amount of grass: good for both farmers and pests.

Entomologist Paul Craddock​​ of Pest Management Association NZ said cluster flies fed on earthworms and the weather conditions could cause insect populations to explode.

“If it’s nice and warm and moist and everything’s happy, and their food supply is high, they respond accordingly and blow out the population,” Craddock said. “It’s very much a climatic trigger with particular weather at certain times of year.”

Supplied Daniel Highman of Guaranteed Pest Control treating a house in South Canterbury

Daniel Highman​​ of North Canterbury-based Guaranteed Pest Control said the wet summer provided “perfect conditions” and they have been swamped with requests to suppress the flies.

“We’ve been working dawn til dusk seven days a week for the last five weeks dealing with these things,” he said. “The severity of it is unreal. People have been hit so hard by them that they’re going through vacuums like no tomorrow.”

Highman takes a multi-pronged approach to getting on top of the problem by using exterior, interior and roof cavity treatments.

SUPPLIED Guaranteed Pest Control took this video of clusterflies in a roof cavity of a North Canterbury home

“What they’re doing is coming from the fields and seeking shelter over winter to hibernate in the roof. People don’t realise how severe they’ve got them until I get up in the roof and do and inspection and show them.”

Thankfully, recent cooler weather was putting a dampener on cluster fly activity and homeowners were hoping the scourge would soon be over.