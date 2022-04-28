'It didn’t look appetising' - more tales of oarfish from the deep emerge

Another large creature from the deep was found on a New Zealand beach, two days before one was spotted struggling at a Dunedin beach.

Christchurch man Bill van den Ende stopped with his family to walk along the beach at Oaro, south of Kaikōura, on Saturday when they spotted something unusual on the beach.

“I saw this big shiny thing and thought, ‘hello, that is an oarfish’,’’ the retired biology teacher said.

He measured it using his 30cm long shoes and estimated the dead fish, which are normally found in deep water, to be about 4m long.

Birds had pecked some holes in its flesh and it had also lost an eye.

READ MORE:

* Dutch artist dies before exhibition of his life's work unveiled in Foxton

* NMIT student exhibition puts sustainability on display

* Larger-than-life dog photos bring fame



Bill van den Ende/Supplied A large oarfish found south of Kaikoura

That find came two days before a 3.6-metre oarfish was spotted struggling in the shallow waters at Aramoana, on Monday.

“It wouldn’t have survived, there is no way. I’ve seen enough dead fish to know it was on its last legs,'’ Dr Bridie Allan, of the University of Otago, said.

Van den Ende contacted the Department of Conservation, and a local ranger was sent to the scene, but not before his family had moved it beyond the high tide mark.

“It was pretty solid.”

He had heard oarfish was not good for eating and noted the flesh appeared gelatinous.

Bill van den Ende/Supplied An oarfish minus its eye.

“It didn’t look appetising.”

One person who knew about the taste of oarfish was Tom Brock who contacted Stuff about an oarfish found after a storm when he worked at a sawmill in Haast in the early 70s.

That oarfish measured 4.1m. Those in the single men quarters cooked and ate it.

“It didn’t taste of much and was quite marshmallowy,” Brock said.

Bill van den Ende/Supplied The oarfish measured about 4.1metres

Several other large oarfish have been discovered on the country’s coastline, including a 3.3m specimen on Le Bon’s Bay, near Akaroa, in 1963.

Two years later, The Press reported receiving an “anxious call early last evening that a sea serpent with a horse's head and flowing red mane had been pulled from the sea at South Brighton”.

It was taken to a person’s garage on Pine Ave via an extension ladder doubling as a stretcher.

It was there where the 3.3m specimen was identified as a juvenile oarfish.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A creature from the deep was found at Aramoana, Dunedin, on Monday.

“Only a pup,” someone said as he prodded the fish.

“Thank goodness for that,” said one of the boys who found the half dead ‘serpent’.

Emma Burns, curator of natural sciences at Otago Museum, said one of the first specimens of oarfish was collected from another Otago beach, Moeraki, and sent to London in 1883.

That 3.81 metre specimen is part of the Natural History Museum collection.

While the New Zealand specimens have tended to be around three metres in length, they are dwarfed by oarfish found overseas.

Catalina Island Marine Institute/Supplied The crew of sailing school vessel Tole Mour and Catalina Island Marine Institute instructors hold an 18-foot-long oarfish that was found in the waters of Toyon Bay on Santa Catalina Island, California on October 13, 2013.

In 2013 a marine science instructor snorkelling off the southern California coast spotted the carcass of a five-metre specimen, while in 1963 an oarfish estimated to measure over 15m was spotted swimming off the coast of New Jersey, in the United States.