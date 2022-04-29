Fishing industry calls for government to recognise toxoplasmosis as main threat to Māui and Hector’s dolphins

Māui dolphins are the world’s rarest marine mammal and are found in inshore waters of the west coast of the North Island.

The commercial fishing industry is calling for the government to stop treating it as the primary cause of death for Māui and Hector’s dolphins and instead focus on cat scat.

Industry lobby group New Zealand Seafood wants the government to recognise toxoplasmosis, a parasite spread through cat poo, as the leading threat to the dolphins.

It has called out the government out over its “lack of action” following advice in November from the New Zealand Conservation Authority (NZCA) that failing to address the threat of toxoplasmosis would likely to lead to the extinction of Hector’s and Māui dolphins.

An estimated 54 Māui dolphins inhabit the inshore waters of the west coast of the North Island, while Hector’s dolphins, found in the inshore waters of the South Island, number just under 15,000.

READ MORE:

* Dolphin advocates say Government's proposed protections are fundamentally flawed

* The endangered Māui dolphin is a conservation priority – we shouldn’t let uncertainty stop action to save it

* Then there were 62: Late reporting of Māui dolphin death worries experts



In its advice to the Minster of Conservation Kiri Allan and Minister for Oceans and Fisheries David Parker the NZCA said it had been surprised by the statistics in a report on toxoplasmosis that showed dolphin deaths from the parasite far outstripped deaths from fishing.

It said the combined deaths by commercial set nets and inshore trawls for Māui dolphins was 0.12 per year, while for Hector’s dolphins it was 58 per year.

By comparison toxoplasmosis related deaths were 1.9 per year for Māui dolphins and 334 for Hector’s.

It recommended a cat control programme be “socialised with the wider public” so it could be initiated by 2025.

It also recommended ministers amend the five-year Hector’s and Maui dolphin research plan by shortening time frames and making it reflect more immediate goals.

Seafood New Zealand chief executive Jeremy Helson said the government’s apparent lack of action in response to the advice was concerning.

“After closing further areas to fishing in 2020, the Minister of Oceans and Fisheries has continued to consult on shutting down valuable fishing grounds on the premise that this will save the dolphins, when they are well aware banning fishing is not the solution.”

Helson said thousands of hectares of ocean had already been closed to fishing and more closures are being considered.

“These closures have had a devastating effect on fishers, many of whom have lost livelihoods. It is unacceptable that the Ministers continue to treat fishing as the primary risk to dolphins when their own advice is that toxoplasmosis is the leading cause of death for both Māui and Hector’s dolphins.”

Ministers Kiri Allan and David Parker have been approached for comment.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Egmont Seafoods owner Keith Mawson said the fishing industry was no longer the main threat to the dolphins.

Keith Mawson, owner of New Plymouth fish processor and retailer Egmont Seafoods, said fishing had been an “easy target” in the fight to save Maui dolphins from extinction.

“They have been very quick to close productive fishing grounds for regional fishers while knowing there was an issue around toxoplasmosis.”

In 2020 the set net ban off the west coast of the North Island was extended to up to 12 nautical miles offshore, it had previously been seven.

Since 2012 fishing vessels operating out of Port Taranaki carry government funded observers who have yet to sight a Māui dolphin.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Fishing restrictions on the west coast of the North Island prevent the use of set nets in much of the inshore fishery.

Mawson said while commercial fishing may have been the main threat to dolphins 30 years ago, that was no longer the case.

“If toxoplasmosis is the major issue and if the threat to dolphins from fishing has been mitigated then maybe they should be allowing some commercial fishing in those areas that they closed.

“Especially in the areas where there was not a lot of certainty around the evidence of dolphins.”