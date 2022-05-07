Palmerston North's blue-chip wastewater project slips behind schedule

Palmerston North's wastewater treatment plant sits like the giant plughole at the downstream edge of the city.

Work on Palmerston North’s future wastewater management plan is running behind schedule.

The Nature Calls project is being designed to treat and discharge the city’s wastewater for the next 30 to 50 years, and could cost just short of $500 million.

The plan is to treat wastewater to the highest level of any current plant in New Zealand, and divert some discharge from the Manawatū River on to land.

But city council chief infrastructure officer Sarah Sinclair said Covid-19 related disruptions had delayed preparation of a resource consent application.

The application was supposed to have been lodged with Horizons Regional Council by the end of June.

Sinclair said the council could not meet that deadline, and had told Horizons it would be ready by the end of December instead.

Horizons had “acknowledged” the delay, and the council had legal advice that extending the deadline was the practical choice.

Sinclair said despite the delay, the council would still have time to design and build the new treatment and discharge plant before the current consents ran out in 2028.

The process that the city and regional councils agreed for the wastewater management review in 2015 was designed to enable a new regime to be in place up to six years earlier than originally planned.

Sinclair said delaying lodging of the application was a difficult decision, but had to be made.

“We take our legal and environmental responsibilities very seriously, but the pressures placed on our technical teams by the pandemic meant we will not be able to complete important scientific analysis for the modelling of our river for the future, wetland options or land testing by June.”

Rangitāne had “reluctantly” agreed to the delay, she said.

One of the main areas of work at the moment was identifying land, up to 760 hectares, that would be suitable for irrigation with treated wastewater.

The council was starting to carry out soil testing at properties to the west of the city, to better understand suitability for discharge to land.

Phosphorus removal will continue to be a part of Palmerston North's future wastewater treatment regime.

Sinclair said at the moment the council just wanted access for testing, and needed to understand those results before identifying sites it would like to purchase.

Landowner Peter Wells, the Food and Fibre Forum representative of the council’s project reference group, said there was still a lot of angst in the rural community about the land disposal.

He said there had been a lull in the release of public information about the investigations until early May, when some landowners were contacted by the council about soil testing.

Wells said the assurance that the visits were about information gathering rather than possible interest in purchasing land was little comfort to selected landowners and their neighbours.

He said the rural community was worried about the extent of the land the council expected to acquire, and the potential for even more to be required through the “adaptive management” clause the council was including about future changes to the process.

“We are still worried about the suitability of most of this land for the amount of wastewater proposed in the BPO (best practicable option) process and that much of this land is floodable, with some being in flood spillways.”

The rural community continued to be “on edge”, Wells said.