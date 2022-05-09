Dead dolphin rule change welcomed by commercial fishers and researchers

Commercial fishers will now be allowed to bring any dead Hector’s and Māui dolphins caught or found floating at sea back to shore for research, after a rule change.

Under the Marine Mammals Protection Act fishers have been forbidden to retain any part of the protected species, but under new authorisation from the Department of Conservation (DOC) they will be able to bring the dolphins back to shore for research.

There are an estimated 15,700 Hector’s dolphins, found mostly around the South Island’s coast, and only about 54 Māui dolphin, which are found on the west coast of the North Island and are one of the rarest dolphins in the world. Both are unique to New Zealand.

Fishers will be able to deliver any dead dolphins to DOC, which would then transport them to Massey University for necropsy (animal autopsy). From May 9, 125 inshore trawling and net setting fishers operating in areas frequented by Hector’s and Māui dolphins will start receiving a letter from DOC explaining the process and how to safely bag, store and bring dolphins back to shore.

Fisheries Inshore New Zealand executive chairperson Laws Lawson said fishers had a useful role in supporting the research and protection of the dolphins, and “there is greater research value in having a dead dolphin body on a pathology lab table rather than a dead body in the sea”.

“Because the accidental capture rate is low we don’t expect many dolphins to be recovered from our fishers, but we are very pleased to help this research initiative in any way, so our country can know more about our dolphins.”

Department of Conservation researchers and scientists currently rely on beachcast dolphins for much of the information they need, such as demographics, physiology, diet, genetics structure and what diseases they are susceptible to, including toxoplasmosis. However, because of decomposition many are not suitable for in-depth research.

Egmont Seafoods Ltd managing director Keith Mawson said any ability to get more information about the dolphins would be beneficial to support their survival.

Mawson said there had been a lot of fingers pointed at commercial fishers about catching dolphins, and the industry had suffered as a result, but he believed toxoplasmosis was a bigger threat to them, and commercial fishers rarely caught them.

It’s estimated that commercial fishing may catch around 20 Hector’s dolphins each year and one Māui dolphin every 18 years, although the most recent reported Hector’s dolphin capture by a commercial vessel was in 2020. The last confirmed capture of a Māui dolphin was in 2002.

Mawson said that in 35 years fishing on the North Island’s west coast from Raglan to Whanganui, he’d only had one fisher capture a dolphin, which was reported and returned dead to the sea in 2014.

Tony Threadwell, managing director of Pegasus Fisheries in Lyttelton, said returning dead dolphins to the sea did not make a lot of sense, so the change was logical to support research.

His company sometimes fished in Banks Peninsula, a “hotspot” for Hector’s dolphins, and had occasionally caught dolphins, which were reported and returned to the sea, but catching them was uncommon, Threadwell said.

“Don’t think because every boat will be carrying bags to bring dolphins home there’s going to be lots of dolphins brought home, because it’s an unusual event. No-one wants to catch a dolphin, that’s for sure,” Threadwell said.

Professor Wendi Roe, who heads the Massey University team undertaking the dolphin necropsies, said while it was tragic when a dophin was caught, the rule change meant at least scientists would have the opportunity to gain vital information about them.

“There is a lot we have yet to learn about these iconic dolphins, and this new guidance will help us to fill critical knowledge gaps about their health and their biology.”

Department of Conservation aquatic director Elizabeth Heeg said they did not expect to obtain many Hector’s or Māui dolphins from fishers because of extensive protection measures in place, but it was important to make the most of any opportunity to examine them.