Eel-loving artist calls for commercial fishing rāhui to manage threatened eels

An eel-inspired artist says iwi and Government should work together on a national rāhui, or cultural ban, on longfin eel fishing, after his whānau gave up their commercial licence over sustainability concerns.

There have been a number of past pushes to ban the commercial fishing of longfin eels over the years, but most had lost momentum.

However, the cause has recently been reignited by several keen environmentalists.

One of those was Wellingtonian Liam McMahon, who started a petition through Greenpeace’s community platform, calling for the Ministry of Fisheries to put an urgent moratorium on the practice.

Longfin eels – or tuna – are classified as at risk and declining, although the Department of Conservation is reviewing threat levels for freshwater fish.

But up to 137 tonnes of eels – including longfins – can still be commercially harvested and shipped overseas each year.

Fisheries NZ director of fisheries management Emma Taylor said they had taken several actions in recent years to allow for sustainable customary, recreational, and commercial use of longfin eels.

Those included catch and size limits, closing fishing areas, and introducing mechanisms in commercial fisheries to avoid catching undersize eels.

Taylor said according to the best available information, they currently considered longfin numbers stable, while the more common shortfin eel was thought to be increasing nationwide.

Masterton-based artist Sam Ludden grew up seeing the Wairarapa from the back of a truck, travelling to farm creeks and streams to catch eels – before numbers dropped too low.

He says traditional Māori knowledge could be the solution.

Ludden was close to Ngāti Kahungunu eel fisherman Matt Paku, and helped out with his commercial eeling operation.

“Uncle Matt had had his licence since the 80s... He just had it as a side-job to get some extra money for the family.”

But the value of eels shot up in the 90s, he said, and it became a fulltime job.

Eeling was a practice passed down through te ao Māori (the Māori world view), he said, and something passed down through Paku’s whānau.

“But throughout the years, he noticed the number was becoming unsustainable. As our kaumātua (elder), he decided to voluntarily retire the licence, until it was sustainable again.

“It probably won’t be within our lifetime.”

Tuna had a special connection with Wairarapa iwi, he said.

“This particular species is a taonga species... That means it’s connected to whakapapa.”

Tuna had sustained iwi for hundreds of years, he said, and they wanted them around for hundreds more.

Ludden wanted the Government to work with mana whenua to create a nationwide rāhui on commercial fishing.

“The Crown has historically had a rocky relationship with iwi. It’s about time they met iwi in the middle when it comes to managing our taonga species.”

Tikanga Māori was a value system that had evolved in Aotearoa, and was unique to us, he said.

“It has many tools that would be useful in the environmental space, the rāhui probably most of all.”

A rāhui was a management system where fishing was stopped, until a collectively-agreed upon target was reached, he said.

“In terms of conservation, it’s a tool we should all embrace.”

Tuna were especially important to Ludden, and the focus of much of his art.

He had continued to work for Paku as a teen while studying ceramics, he said. When he was trying to figure out what kind of art he wanted to make, inspiration “struck him like a lightning bolt” – “I’m going to make eels out of clay”.

“As much as I loved ceramics, I loved getting out on the water, catching eels.

“I associate eels with who I am and where I’m from.”

He set up a pottery with a special kiln, created to make tuna.

“Through [my art] I discovered although the nation has a weird relationship with this dark, long, slithering snake-like creature, they’re very tied to us – both Māori and Pākehā.”

Many Kiwis had childhood memories of eeling, he said, and it was part of “our collective psyche”.

“My work tapped into those memories, and I realised how important it was.”