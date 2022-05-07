'It's not you, it's your car': Vigilante climate group deflate SUV tyres across Auckland

Climate Change Minister James Shaw is interviewed by TVNZ's Breakfast show, about the release of maps showing the localised effects of climate-change-driven sea-level rises.

A global vigilante climate group are targeting utes and sports utility vehicles (SUV) in Auckland, deflating tyres across the suburbs of Sandringham and Mt Eden.

A group called the Tyre Extinguishers have taken credit.

Its spokesperson, calling themselves ‘Mercedes Driver’, said similar action had taken place in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the United States.

“What began as an action by UK citizens concerned about climate change has spread around the world, showing no signs of stopping,” the statement said.

A letter was pinned to vehicles.

It read: “We have deflated one or more of your tyres. You’ll be angry, but don’t take it personally. It's not you, it's your car.”

SUVs and 4x4s were a “disaster for our climate”, it said. “The world is facing a climate emergency. We need emergency action to reduce emissions immediately. We’re taking action into our own hands because our governments and politicians will not.”

A police spokesperson said it had received a “couple of reports” on Saturday of tyres being deflated around Auckland.

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned emissions need to peak by 2025 at the latest to give the planet a 50:50 chance of keeping heating inside 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Emission figures released by Statistics NZ in February found New Zealand had made virtually no progress at cutting emissions in the decade before Covid, despite numerous commitments from Government to act.

The Tyre Extinguishers aim to make it “impossible” to own an SUV in the world’s urban areas.

“The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport. But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.”

A tenth of New Zealand’s total greenhouse gas emissions came from private transport, up 14% since 2014.

The top four most popular new passenger cars sold in 2020 were all SUVs, including Toyota Rav 4, Kia Sportage, Kia Seltos, and Mazda CX-5.

SUVs emitted 10 to 15% more per equivalent size passenger vehicle.