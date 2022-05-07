Ghost dive crew collects close to 6 tonnes of rubbish from beneath Wellington waterfront

Rob Wilson, founder and president of Ghost Diving NZ, estimates they collected close to 6 tonnes of rubbish from beneath the sea along Wellington’s waterfront at Clyde Quay.

Beneath the dark and glassy surface of the Wellington waterfront, mother nature is reclaiming areas previously plagued by pollution with help from a group of volunteer divers.

Rob Wilson, founder and president of Ghost Diving NZ, was one of about a dozen divers who spent close to two hours clearing rubbish from the sea floor near Clyde Quay.

He estimated they removed close to six tonnes of rubbish from the sea floor.

“There was an incredible turnout and just a huge amount of rubbish.”

READ MORE:

* Dirty, filthy, horrible: Litter comes with a huge cost for Wellington and New Zealand

* Trash to Treasure competition to clean up Marlborough Sounds

* Glass bottles and road cones among rubbish pulled from Lake Taupō

* Litter by little: New Zealand's 'unhealthy culture' for plastic is increasing - and so is litter

* When the party's over the divers clean up



Ghost Diving NZ/Stuff About 60 onshore volunteers, a dozen divers and three kayakers helped with the clean up effort.

Ghost-fishing began in the Netherlands, when a group of wreck divers noticed large amounts of abandoned fishing equipment. Ghost Diving NZ (formerly Ghost Fishing NZ) have been running volunteer clean-up events since 2015.

Starting at 10am on Saturday, the family-friendly volunteer day included a range of roles. Divers swimming along the outside wall edges of the marina filled catch bags with bottles or whatever they recovered, swimming to the surface where waiting teams helped haul the items to shore.

The items were checked for sea creatures and “decrittered” before being, sorted, logged and added to a pile ready for collection by Wellington City Council on Monday.

Wilson estimated divers and the 60 or so onshore volunteers managed to remove about six tonnes. “I don’t know if it will be quite six tonnes, but it was right up there, there was a lot of stuff. We’re talking years of accumulated trash.”

Ghost Diving NZ/Stuff Among the items found by divers like Stuart Day, were two bullets.

This included upwards of 2000 glass bottles, four e-scooters (taking the total count found to 92), a massive aircraft tyre among others of various sizes, and live ammunition.

Wilson said this highlighted some of the hazards the all-volunteer team faced including broken glass bottles, rusted items, and poor visibility. “As soon as you shift anything, visibility goes from reasonable to absolutely nothing.”

Despite these conditions, he felt the water quality had improved and they had made a dent in the amount of rubbish.

“When we went in the first few years it was just a carpet. There was no way anything could live, the sediment was anoxic, just completely starved of oxygen.

“It’s definitely thinned out now. There were areas that were patchy where there was seaweed now.”

Ghost Diving NZ/Stuff The rubbish will be collected by Wellington City Council on Monday.

He said the impact was more visible in places like the lagoon by Frank Kitts Park where fish and stingrays were often spotted. “The upsurge of life has been obvious.”

Buried under sediment, much of the rubbish was not visible to those along the waterfront meaning for many it was “out of sight and out of mind”. “They just don’t see what we get to see as divers, unfortunately.”

Wilson said it was good to “get in there and make a difference” though Clyde Quay still had a way to go.

It was encouraging that most of the rubbish found seemed to be older, which he attributed to the younger generation being more aware and passionate about environmental issues. He thanked the community for their help, adding it wouldn’t be possible without them.