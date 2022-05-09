Illegal bike trails cut through native bush in Tītahi Bay, north of Wellington

Local resident Robyn Smith, @northislrobin on Twitter, discovers native bush has been cut down to make bike trails in Stuart Park, north of Wellington.

Bike trails have been cut through a park north of Wellington, leaving 100-year-old bush destroyed.

Nīkau palms and other native trees, some up to 5m tall, have been cut down to create trails 2m wide in places through the bush at Stuart Park in Tītahi Bay.

Robyn Smith (Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Rāhiri, Ngāti Hine), a local resident and Porirua candidate for the Greater Wellington Regional Council, discovered the damage on a walk with her dog last week.

According to the Department of Conservation, nīkau palms are “very slow-growing”, with research showing it takes 40 to 50 years to begin to form a trunk and 200 years to reach 10m tall. A 5m-tall nīkau would be at least a century old. The area is protected under the Reserve Act.

Supplied Bike trails have been cut through Stuart Park in Tītahi Bay destroying native bush. .

Smith said she was walking her dog through the gully – a sheltered spot in high winds – when she came across felled branches and crushed plants.

“I was just disgusted,” she said. “It’s been done through the school holidays. I know it wasn’t there before.”

The bush had been regenerated by local couple Alan and Joan Corry, beginning in the 1990s, and had come a long way from the gorse-tangled, patchy gully it was then.

There were lots of big, old ngaio, as well as kohekohe, māhoe, miro and tōtara. “All the species that should be there,” and had been lovingly replenished in recent decades.

Supplied Tītahi Bay resident and conservationist Robyn Smith is running on a Green ticket for the Porirua-Tawa constituency of Greater Wellington Regional Council.

There was “a massive dirt bike problem all through Tawa and Porirua”, Smith said. They were noisy, rode dangerously, often ignored road rules and stop signs and rode unregistered vehicles.

As an ecologist and a conservationist, she didn’t want them cutting down bush to make it easier to ride, but she accepted there was probably no way to stop them entirely. “We have to find an alternative place for them,” she said.

Her suggestion was to create a designated area in Belmont Regional Park, where the regional council had recently stopped stock grazing, and was drawing up a plan for its restoration.

Supplied Piles of chopped off trees are scattered by the trail-side.

“It goes from Cannons Creek to the Hutt,” she said. “There could be a gully made on the Hutt side and one on the Porirua side, and just let these kids go to it.”

Porirua City Council parks and city services operations manager Mark Hammond said he was alerted to the damage on Thursday. “We’re very disappointed,” he said. “It's about 15 years of revegetation work done by the community.”

“We’ve got a public open space that we want our community to enjoy, but we don't stand for wilful damage.”

Signs would be put up to warn people that wilful damage was illegal under the reserves act, he said.

His team couldn’t be sure what kind of bikes had caused the damage, but if it was mountain bikers, he urged them to use spaces designed appropriately for that purpose.

If people saw dirt bikes on council land they should contact the police.

Police confirmed they’d had several calls regarding dirt bikes in the Porirua region, especially Tītahi Bay and eastern Porirua.

To date, six dirt bikes had been seized or impounded, several arrests have been made and driving licences suspended.

People could contact police anonymously via crime stoppers 0800 555 111 and quote file #211203/3381.