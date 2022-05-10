Homeowner says council 'acted throughout in bad faith' by removing property rights to protect native bush

Kaiwharawhara resident Brent Slater's plans for a second home on his property have been quashed thanks to new protections classing the land as a significant natural area (SNA).

Standing in the garden where she grew up, surrounded by native bush with torrential rain bashing through the canopy to run in rivulets down her fringe and jacket, Jane Hurley looks around her in despair.

Rather than fond memories and a sense of tranquillity, this patch of green in the leafy Wellington suburb of Khandallah represents a hugely difficult decision; this property is her mother’s only financial asset, the key to a comfort in old age. But when the time comes to sell, new environmental protection rules mean it might fetch far less than it’s worth.

Nationwide, councils have been tasked with identifying and protecting areas with significant areas of indigenous biodiversity in accordance with the Resource Management Act 1991, to be known as Significant Natural Areas (SNAs). Affected landowners will have to seek permission to make changes – whether it be building a house, or pulling out a shrub.

Residents are expecting property values to plummet; who would want a section they can’t alter? “My mum and I would love for our land to be protected as bush in perpetuity,” Hurley said. “But don’t annihilate the value of my mother’s principal financial asset to do so.”

Kate Green/Stuff Jane Hurley is agonising over the future of her mother's property – her mother’s only financial asset and key to a comfortable life in her old age - which is set to be devalued by the proposed environmental restrictions.

A Darroch report estimates the loss in value of residential land with no development potential would be less than 5%. But for larger residential blocks with subdivision or development potential, it could be up to 30%.

To avoid the restrictions before they come into effect, some landowners are chopping down trees and clearing native bush they previously cherished and cared for. Hurley had watched her mother’s neighbours take to their properties with chainsaws.

Her parents bought the house 60 years ago, and spent 25 years paying off the mortgage. Most of the section would be covered by the proposed SNA, including non-native trees like camellia, rhododendron, flowerbeds, a former vegetable patch and a concrete path. Altering this path to improve accessibility, should her mother require it, would be restricted.

The council’s communication “reeks of bad faith,” she said. The first letter informing residents of their “backyard taonga” came last year, and Hurley remembered being pleased at the news.

It wasn’t until a neighbour called and explained it might drastically reduce their house price that she realised it removed her mother’s safety net. “It’s her one financial asset,” she said. “It’s annihilating the value of the section.”

Kate Green/Stuff Nearly the whole half-acre section is covered in native bush, but open patches are starting to appear through the trees as neighbours remove trees to avoid restrictions.

The section is seven minutes’ walk from the railway station and 10 minutes’ walk from the bus station into town and the shops. Only seven minutes down the road, six-storey apartment buildings are on the cards.

Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert said the SNA was contradictory to housing intensification. “On one hand we’re saying we want to densify, but here we’re saying not these areas, you can't touch them.”

She questioned whether the heartache of these residents was worth it – the council should be focussing on land it already owned. “The whole city benefits, but we’re asking [these landowners] to pay the cost.”

Kate Green/Stuff Also included in the proposed SNA are non-native trees like camellia, rhododendron, flowerbeds, a former vegetable patch and a concrete path.

Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said in late April that community engagement began in 2019, and council “deliberately took this intensive approach to engagement because we knew that there was a potential risk that people might move to remove SNAs while it was still legal to do so. As a result we haven’t seen a rush to remove vegetation.”

Residents have vehemently rejected the idea that there has been adequate engagement, and councillor Calvert agrees. “We didn’t present the information in a clear way.”

Hurley remembered the real situation only becoming apparent when town hall meetings began. She made a submission to council, spoke to it in a meeting, and “next thing we hear the council is trying to get the whole thing passed immediately by appealing to the minister to fast-track the plan, so that it wouldn’t face any inconvenient legal cases”.

“It was only the veto of mayor Andy Foster that ended that scheme.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster was the deciding vote against a proposal to allow the new district plan to be fast-tracked in a council meeting last month. (File photo)

Council papers show the subject is back on the table for Thursday’s meeting, with a recommendation “based on further legal advice” to remove SNAs from the list of items to be fast-tracked.

Proposed SNA rules would take legal effect once included in the proposed district plan, set to be notified later this year, Hodgetts said.

Meanwhile, Hurley is agonising over the future. She thinks the fair thing would be for council to negotiate a fair price for the land and make sure people are compensated.

“All we want is to be able to ask the fair market price for the property when and if we need to sell it.”