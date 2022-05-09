Amateur ornithologists asked to look for rook in Nelson

People in the Nelson region are being asked to be on the lookout for a rook.

Nelson City Council biosecurity officer Andrew Nevin said the bird, which can cause serious damage to horticultural crops, had likely arrived from the North Island.

Rooks are not established in the Nelson region, and sightings are rare.

There was a credible sighting of the bird on a rooftop in Nelson suburb The Wood last week, Nevin said. Prior to that the bird was seen on Stephens Island in the outer Pelorus Sounds, but then disappeared so “we got some warning it could turn up”.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura trapping project takes out 150 pests in first few weeks

* Fishing ban as 'highly invasive' super-spreader seaweed reaches Coromandel island

* Bid to stop pest plant's spread



Supplied Rooks are an agricultural pest, damaging pasture and feeding on crops, particularly grains but also fruit. Nelson City Council’s biosecurity team is asking for reports of the bird in Nelson.

“This is a bird that’s self-dispersed from the North Island. It’s doing its own thing,” Nevin said. “It’s having its big OE.”

There had also been a report of a possible sighting of the bird at the Nelson A and P Association’s Richmond Showgrounds, but a biosecurity officer determined that was likely to have instead been a falcon, he said.

Rooks are crow-like and have glossy black feathers with a violet-blue tint and a dark grey bill. They are larger than magpies and can grow to about 30cm to 50cm long, with a noisy ‘kaah’ call.

They are an agricultural pest, damaging pasture and feeding on crops, particularly grains but also fruit. The also prey on introduced and native species, including small birds and their eggs, lizards and invertebrates.

Nevin said that if the rook believed to have been sighted in Nelson wasn’t removed there was the risk of it staying and then if another turned up there was the chance of breeding and a population establishing.

“We don’t have it here and we want to make sure it stays that way,” he said.

Supplied Nelson City Council’s biosecurity team wants people to be on the lookout for a rook, a pest bird believed to have been seen in Nelson.

The bird was not likely to be in forested areas, but around urban or rural areas, Nevin said.

New Zealand’s population of rooks is concentrated in Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa. Nevin said they popped up in Marlborough from time to time but were quickly removed through a swift biosecurity response.

The Tasman District Council said in a post on its website that it had two other single rooks arrive in the past three years, but each time they had been removed and stopped from establishing a population.

Otago Regional Council has a rook eradication programme underway, with its control efforts reducing rook numbers in Otago to less than 40 seen in 2018 from thousands at their peak.

People in the Nelson region who think they’ve seen the rook should report it immediately by phoning Nelson City Council's biosecurity team on 03 546 0200 or email biosecurity@ncc.govt.nz. Nevin said it was helpful if people who saw the rook could take a photo to help verify it.