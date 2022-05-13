Flourishing fishlife, frustration and worrying decline - 30 years of the Kāpiti Marine Reserve

6 out of 10: Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve trustee Ben Knight talks about the reserve's successes and failures.

It’s 30 years since conservationists overcame opposition to establish Kāpiti Marine Reserve. But all is not rosy at New Zealand’s fourth oldest ocean haven. Nikki Macdonald looks back at its successes and failures and the worrying decline that scientists say is symptomatic of a much bigger problem.

Just off Kāpiti Island, the sea is a bubbling frenzy.

“This is one of the things that make this place so amazing,” says Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve trustee Ben Knight.

Thirty years old this month, the marine reserve is the meeting point of oceanic expressways, delivering life from both the warm north and cold south.

On the surface, tides and currents boil up. Below are schools of snapper, 50cm blue cod, terakihi, butterfish and mega-crays – testament to three decades of protection from hungry humans.

Darryl Torckler Kāpiti Marine Reserve covers 2167km² of varied habitats, including rock pinnacles, beds of coral-like algae and car-sized boulders.

But right now Knight’s blood is also boiling with frustration.

In front of the boatshed, where the Department of Conservation (DOC) used to house its monitoring boat, is a dinghy with two fishing rods and a burley bomb in the water.

Knight interrupts his family day out to motor over. “How’s it going?” he calls to the three young boaties. “You are bang smack in the middle of the marine reserve here.”

The trio look genuinely sheepish. “Are we?” one answers. “This is our first time here.”

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Guardians of Kapiti Marine Reserve trustee Ben Knight says the reserve’s patchy policing is symptomatic of the lack of real commitment to protecting the ocean that is home to up to 85 per cent of our wildlife.

But it’s not the first time Knight has spotted illegal fishers, either in person or via the island-mounted cameras monitored by the guardians – a volunteer group of passionate protectors.

For three weekends running, they’ve reported boats fishing in the reserve. But the reserve’s legal guardian, DOC – which removed its Kāpiti boat in 2010 because of money issues – is nowhere to be seen.

“Each individual fish is just a small impact, but it's kind of death by a thousand cuts,” Knight says.

A former dive instructor who now works for Sustainable Coastlines, Knight wants to be celebrating 30 years of success. Instead, he says the situation highlights the lack of real commitment to protecting the watery territory that outstrips our land area by 15 times, and is home to up to 85 per cent of our wildlife, of which more than half are found nowhere else.

New Zealand is still way short of its 2010 goal of protecting 10 per cent of its marine environment, DOC admits “most marine bioregions remain significantly under-represented” and politicians and scientists have been saying for 20 years that the 50-year-old Marine Reserves Act needs reform.

Darryl Torckler Marine reserves can only do so much to preserve biodiversity, especially when small and not inter-connected.

The good

After two years of wrangling, Kāpiti Marine Reserve was established in May 1992 – just the fourth marine reserve in the country.

It covers 2167km² of varied habitats, from rock pinnacles four or five storeys, to car-sized boulders, to crusty coral-like algae beds that shelter fish, to a tunnel with glowing anemones you can read your watch by.

When Waikato University professor of coastal science Chris Battershill did the pre-reserve dive survey, butterfish, blue cod and snapper were conspicuous by their absence.

Each of the habitat sites took about a day to survey and the divers were lucky if they saw a single paua or crayfish. The reefs of sponges and algae had been damaged, probably by scallop trawling and gill netting.

His last visit was 2019, and the turnaround has him digging for superlatives. “Astounding” wall-to-wall paua in some bays. Kelp forests with a rich sub-canopy – the hallmark of a healthy, thriving system.

“The diversity that’s come back, the sheer numbers of fish and their size, was stunning: really good-sized butterfish populations, which are now really hard to see anywhere; really good-size blue cod. Snapper everywhere.”

Craig Simcox/Stuff Victoria University marine biology professor Jonathan Gardner says New Zealand should have at least 150 marine reserves. (File photo)

Victoria University marine biology professor Jonathan Gardner lives on the Kāpiti Coast and is also a Guardians trustee.

His team’s 2014 research found the average size of eating fish, such as blue cod and blue and red moki, had increased since the marine reserve’s creation.

But the change in seaweed-grazing butterfish was “extraordinary”. Twenty years on they were 413% more numerous and 2154% bigger.

The slow recovery highlights the complexity of the fishy world. Butterfish are hermaphrodites. They start out female but some transform into males after 3-7 years, when they measure 34-39cm. The legal fishing length is 35cm, so without protection, few live long enough to change sex.

Arne Pallentin/NIWA In 2015, NIWA 3D-mapped Kapiti’s sea floor. The triangle shows the reserve area.

Gardner says marine reserves have shown good bang for their buck.

“They increase abundance, they increase mean size, they may increase diversity as well. Generally speaking, they do a really, really good job.”

When the reserve was first proposed, it sparked angry opposition. It was too big, it wouldn’t work, it would be too hard to enforce. But attitudes, too, have been transformed.

Commercial fishers worried the no-take zone could harm their businesses. One argued he would have to venture further afield to catch his 5-tonne snapper quota, which could be uneconomic. He’s still in business.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Keen diver and Kāpiti Marine Reserve guardian Ben Knight talks about what he loves about the watery haven.

Waikanae Crab owner Matt Whittaker wasn’t keen on the plan, as it wiped out a good river mouth crabbing stretch.

But they worked around it and have now pivoted to catching fish instead. They’re mostly migratory so not that affected by reserve protection. But Whittaker is now a big supporter.

“I think it’s great for the coast. It’s been fantastic for the regeneration – just an area that’s untouched. Anybody that dives out there knows there’s plenty of sealife. The crayfish out there is unbelievable.”

The then publicity officer at Waikanae Boating Club, Chris Turver, wrote a newspaper column in 1990 opposing the reserve, arguing that Kāpiti’s waters were the only safe recreational fishing area on a hostile coastline, and “there are no barren reefs, shortages of fish, and no chance of recreational over-fishing”.

Today, he’s one of the reserve’s champions, who now accepts fish stocks then were “diabolically low” – especially crayfish, paua and blue cod.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff The size of the original Kāpiti Marine Reserve proposal, left, was significantly reduced to get community buy-in.

What got the reserve over the line was the reduction in its size, slicing the top off the western section and narrowing to a wedge the rectangle meeting the mainland.

“We had some good stoushes with DOC, which led to a positive conclusion, with a downsized reserve that everybody felt was workable, and is now fully supported,” Turver says.

“I look back with considerable pride. It was a job well done by a bunch of people who were working from scratch, with no idea how to do things.”

But that pride is tempered with “a sense of loss that the impetus that we started has been allowed to drop away by DOC not maintaining a presence”.

Turver ended up on the committee set up to manage the reserve, alongside iwi, community and science representatives. What seemed like a model for community input was disbanded in 2011. Later, he was a warranted volunteer harbour ranger.

“That also disappeared, and we were left with nothing.”

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Guardians of Kapiti Marine Reserve trustee Karl Webber lives on Motungarara Island, off KÄpiti Island.

The bad

Off the southeast corner of Kāpiti is Motungarara Island. From the beach, Karl Webber jumps into his kayak and sidles up in his plastic dinghy to fetch his visitors.

Webber (Ngāti Toa, Te Ātiawa, Ngāti Raukawa) used to come here for school holidays. Dad Jim would tell of catching hapuka off neighbouring Browns Island. Now you've got to go 6km out to get them.

“We had a big depletion. I’ve got pictures of dad and the old people – they wouldn’t go out that far and would bring back massive amounts of huge fish. We lost all that.”

Webber moved to the island in about 2009, and he’s been restoring it ever since.

When the reserve management committee was disbanded it irked him. Around the same time, DOC removed the permanent boat from the island. Then he got talking to Knight.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Webber’s island paradise looks across to the eastern part of Kāpiti Marine Reserve.

They worried the reserve was being neglected, and in 2016 organised a community meeting. More than 100 people turned up. So they formed Guardians of Kāpiti Marine Reserve.

“This one is on my doorstep. I’m living in it. I can’t not be involved,” Webber says.

They’ve sourced funding for surveillance cameras mounted on the island but still have big dreams – a research boat, on-water tours that plough money back into the reserve, more trips taking school kids to discover the underwater world.

“This is all new for me,” Webber says. “I was a petrolhead. I was into cars and motorbikes and fast boats.

“I love taking kids out. It changes their world.”

But all that enthusiasm is edged with frustration.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Way back in 1990, opponents of Kāpiti Marine Reserve warned it would become a "private larder for thieves" if not properly policed. The map shows the original proposed marine reserve area, before it was whittled down.

Way back in 1990, Commercial Fishermen’s Federation secretary Peter Stevens said the reserve would become “a private larder for thieves” if not properly policed.

In 2010, DOC moved its Kāpiti-based boat to Mana, when budget restraints forced them to reduce three vessels to one, and to remove one of the two full-time rangers from Kāpiti Island.

Its 2021-22 reserve management budget is $48,570. In 2008-10 it spent $53,000-$57,000.

Asked if DOC can effectively police the reserve, given the nearest boat is 25km away, Kāpiti-Wellington operations manager Angus Hulme-Moir says the department hired a marine reserve ranger in 2020, to manage Kāpiti and Taputeranga, on Wellington’s South Coast.

It also introduced a new compliance database and $600 infringement notices. The DOC boat will do more patrolling “as Covid risks reduce and the backlog of work clears”, Hulme-Moir says.

Since January 2021, 18 reports of potential offences have resulted in one warning letter, 10 $600 infringement notices and one prosecution. DOC doesn’t record how many incidents they physically attend.

DOC A DOC graph of rock lobster numbers inside and outside Kāpiti Marine Reserve shows an initial surge inside, followed by a decline.

But it’s not just illegal fishing putting pressure on the reserve.

Gardner rates the reserve’s success at 8 out 10. He says the environment is not bouncing back to where it was 100 years ago, when fishing parties reported hauls of 180 blue cod and an 18kg hapuka in two hours. And some species, such as blue cod and rock lobster, are actually declining.

“The marine reserve is still working – we’ve got more and we’ve got bigger. But, overall, the numbers are down, compared to where they were inside the reserve 20-30 years ago.”

That raises two issues, says Knight, who scores the reserve at 6 out of 10.

“One – is the marine reserve big enough, and does it protect the right types of habitat or environment? And the other is the fishing pressure around the reserve. If it’s increasing, fish don’t respect the boundaries.”

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Knight worries reserve progress is declining, because key habitats were traded out during consultation, and because of fishing pressures outside the reserve.

Kāpiti’s population has ballooned, from 34,941 in 1991, to 53,673 in 2018. And every one of those can catch 20 fin-fish a day.

Despite being a keen recreational fisher, Battershill says the bag limits are “outrageously too big”. As he puts it, “it's almost like the sea's being over-loved”. With the added threats from climate change, plastic pollution and sedimentation smothering habitats, many of New Zealand’s marine systems are “on a bit of knife edge of existence and productivity”.

“There's just too many of us. One car park out where I'm based here in Tauranga, every single weekend that it is suitable to get a boat out, there'd be 300 boats out of just one boat ramp. Each one of those boats has a minimum of two people. That's a lot of fish per person. It's just a relentless, massive impost on the environment. It's just way too much, and that's happening all over the country.”

The bigger picture

Bring up a map of New Zealand’s marine reserves and they're so small you’ll struggle to pick them out.

New Zealand’s 2000 Biodiversity Strategy set a goal of 10 per cent protection of our marine environment, by 2010.

Two decades later, we have 44 marine reserves covering 17,698km². That’s just 0.4% of our total marine area, and 9.5% of our coastal seas.

The vast majority (97%) of that marine reserve area is offshore, in the Kermadec and Subantarctic Islands. As DOC points out, “most marine bioregions remain significantly under-represented”.

“Most of the reserves we have are tiny, handkerchief size,” says Battershill. “To be honest, it’s surprising we’re seeing any change in them, because they’re so small.”

Ben Knight While most fish have increased in number and size during the reserve’s 30-year existence, some species seem to be in decline.

Like Kāpiti, most marine reserves get whittled down during consultation. With heavy fishing on the edges, that reduces the core area that actually reaps the benefits. But there will always be resistance to larger reserves.

Despite supporting Kāpiti’s reserve, Waikanae Crab’s Matt Whittaker wouldn’t want it any bigger.

“There needs to be room for a little bit of commercial and recreational as well as reserve.”

Battershill and Gardner both say New Zealand needs more marine protected areas. But they also need to be better planned.

“You want them to be connected, like a bus route – a series of connected nodes,” Gardner says. “To be conservative, we should have one marine reserve every 100km – that gives us 150, but in fact we only have 44 ... So we’re way off. We’ve probably got a quarter of what we need, just based on the best available science.”

David White/Stuff Battershill says catch limits are “outrageously too big”.

Battershill advocates a national coastal marine survey to identify unique habitats and species nurseries that would bounce back with protection. Some – like the parts of Hauraki Gulf infested with sand worms – may already be too far gone.

To complicate matters further, the Marine Reserves Act is 50 years old and widely acknowledged to be inflexible and hampering a nationally co-ordinated approach. The only legal purpose of a marine reserve is for scientific study.

Gardner would scrap the act and start again. While communities should be involved in setting up reserves, that should come with a time limit – say, two years – to avoid endless stalemates. Beyond that, the government would step in.

Both Gardner and Battershill also support more iwi-led marine reserve alternatives, such as rahui, mātaitai (areas managed by tangata whenua that prohibit commercial fishing) and taiāpure (areas of special significance to iwi or hapū).

Arne Pallentin/NIWA NIWA 3D seabed maps show the reserve’s fascinating undersea landscapes.

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan says Labour had a manifesto promise of 30 per cent marine protection by 2030. However, it’s not clear what that actually means.

Eighteen proposed new protected areas in the Hauraki Gulf will increase protection coverage there from 6.6% to 17.6%.

A planned network of marine protected areas in the southeast South Island, totalling 1267km², will increase protection there from 0% to 14.2%, if it goes ahead, Allan says.

“As much as we would like to move faster, these things take time.”

Allan also agrees the Marine Reserves Act is not fit for purpose. Labour’s 2020 manifesto promised to “update marine protected areas legislation”. She now says the Government is “considering wider marine protection reform”, but failed to provide a timeframe.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff The boatshed at DOC's Kapiti Island base stands empty, after it moved its boat to Mana in 2010.

DOC’s West Coast marine reserve ranger Don Neale started in marine conservation five years before Kāpiti Marine Reserve was established.

Thirty-five years on, there’s still not enough marine protection, especially around the mainland, he says. But he realises we have come a long way.

There are the 40 new marine reserves, plus the fishing quota management system, which was set up in 1986. Before DOC started in 1987, no-one really had legal responsibility for marine protection.

In those days depth sounders were emerging technology. Now you can 3D map the seabed.

“You get the frustration sometimes, when things don’t go as fast as you might want them to. But really, looking back on things, we are making progress.”

But the progress isn’t enough to safeguard the seas, from fishing, sedimentation, climate change.

Battershill, Gardner and Knight – who comes from an old Italian fishing family – all stress they’re not anti-fishing.

“It’s a case of finding the balance,” Gardner says. “But in my view, we can’t carry on as we are, because we know that we are running these stocks into the ground. We have a problem. It may not be our generation, but it will be a couple of generations down the track, and you won’t be able to find rock lobsters in many parts of the country. You won’t be able to find paua. So we need to do something. And we need to change our thinking.”