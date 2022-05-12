DOC looking to re-wet Southland wetland to prevent fires

Awarua Fire has burnt more than 1370-ha of Department of Conservation land and emitted massive amounts of carbon into the atmosphere. [Video first published on April 11]

The Department of Conservation is looking for ways to re-wet Waituna Lagoon area as it looks for ways to prevent unwanted fires at the Awarua Wetlands.

The 1370-hectare fire at the Awarua Wetlands, which started on April 1, is starting to show signs of being fully extinguished thanks to bouts of rain after drought conditions in Southland.

Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan said the department was being supported by technical staff and that re-wetting the lagoon would require filling in drains within the wetland.

When asked about the wetland in a parliamentary written question, Allan said the department had been carrying out mitigation work in the past five years to prevent fires in the area.

This included managing weeds – particularly gorse and Spanish heath, which were highly flammable – pest control, and signage at major access points advising the public that no fires were permitted, she said.

At times, there were up to 18 department staff involved with fighting the fire in the first three days.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand incident controller Julian Tohiariki said up to 40 firefighters and nine helicopters were involved in fighting the fire.

Most of the crews were from Southland, but firefighters from Otago (Glenorchy, Dunedin, Dunstan, Queenstown and Waitaki), Canterbury (Ashburton and Christchurch) and South Canterbury (Aorangi) also supported the efforts, he said.

These firefighters stayed in hotels throughout Invercargill while working on the incident.

They were fed by the Rapid Relief Team for a few days before Koha Kai took over catering with food donations from Invercargill businesses, Tohiariki said.