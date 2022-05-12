Anchor marks in Picton harbour scaled-up to predict global coastal habitat damage

A study has mapped sea floor damage caused by anchors. Pictured is a schematic representation from the study showing how anchoring gear dragged by wind and currents can impact the seabed.

Every time a high-tonnage ship anchors, it can dig up enough sediment from the sea floor to fill an Olympic swimming pool.

A study of Picton’s sea floor has been used to produce the first global estimates of how anchors damage coastal habitats.

Researchers from Niwa, University of Auckland, and Auckland University of Technology have used sonars and ship tracking data to document the effects of anchoring in Picton Harbour. The study was published in Nature Scientific Reports.

Their study found extensive and persistent impacts. High-tonnage ship anchors were found to excavate the sea floor up to 80 centimetres deep, causing damage that remained for at least four years.

READ MORE:

* Community warming to 'incredible opportunity' new ferry terminal will bring

* Friendly kōtuku taking in the sights, sounds and smells of Picton

* 'Relief' for cruise industry as maritime border opening date confirmed

* Tidal stations to help boaties understand Tory Channel currents



Based on the data collected, the amount of damaged sea floor around the globe was calculated to total at least 6000 square kilometres.

Niwa marine geophysicist Dr Sally Watson, the study’s lead author and marine science lecturer at University of Auckland, said that calculation was likely a “substantial underestimate”.

“Picton is a low congestion port but in higher congestion ports, such as Wellington or Long Beach, USA, the footprint extends over a much wider region. In fact, the number could be as high as 20,000sqm of damaged seabed worldwide,” Watson said.

niwa/Supplied Anchor marks from 2017, left, on Picton’s sea floor are still there in 2021, right, along with new anchor impacts.

The numbers were comparable to trawling. While trawling occurred over a greater area, anchoring was more frequent, for longer, and penetrated the sea floor more deeply.

“The anchor digs into the seabed and is moved around as the ship drifts on the surface, dragging the chain and causing ‘broomstick-like’ abrasions, killing off marine species and releasing carbon stores from the sediment. This has far-reaching implications for already stressed ecosystems and carbon cycling,” Watson said.

“It seems that this problem is ‘out of sight, out of mind’ because the environmental footprint of anchoring is not yet considered in official reporting of global human impacts on the marine ecosystem.”

Supplied Anchor damage to sea beds in the Marlborough Sounds pictured in 2018.

The Covid-19 pandemic had led to port congestion around the world, with unprecedented bottlenecks in maritime traffic, and intensive anchoring of high-tonnage ships.

AUT marine geology lecturer and study co-author Dr Marta Ribó said new solutions were needed to reduce seafloor destruction from anchors.

“The impact of regular anchoring worldwide likely represents a major driver of shallow marine habitat degradation. This brings up questions about how anchor sites are chosen – do we know what kind of habitat anchors are being dropped onto or is it done without regard to what’s below the surface?”

1 NEWS 1News can reveal the Government's planning on lifting the ban in time for the busy tourism season.

There was also a need for study on the impact of cruise ships, because the analysis happened during the height of the pandemic while most cruise ships were not operating, Ribó said.

“Cruise ships are large and numerous, and they often drop anchor in pristine areas. Now knowing what we do, we must ask ourselves whether we want to encourage this kind of tourism.”

Cruise ships were expected to return to New Zealand after a two-year Covid hiatus when the season started in October. The Prime Minister confirmed on Wednesday they could re-enter New Zealand waters when maritime borders reopened from July 31.

Watson said that the research unearthed the “hidden cost” of ship anchoring.

“To meet the climate goals outlined in COP26, countries have agreed to work towards a net-zero goal for global maritime shipping. As seaborne trade is projected to quadruple by 2050 and cruise ships begin to sail once more, new solutions are needed to avoid irreversible damage to marine habitats caused by this unreported problem.”