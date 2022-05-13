DOC trialling new bird repellents to stop curious kea interacting with 1080 bait

A juvenile kea – researchers hope to protect the taonga species from 1080 baits intended for predators.

Department of Conservation scientists are testing whether mint-flavoured and nauseating bird repellents help stop curious kea interacting with 1080 baits, which are meant to protect them from predators.

The new research, funded by DOC and agriculture disease management company OSPRI, is trialling whether two substances help stop kea interacting with 1080 baits in Canterbury’s Arthur’s Pass – while still luring in predators.

Kea are considered nationally endangered, with anywhere between 1000 and 5000 birds left.

The birds are a taonga species for Ngāi Tahu and Ngā iwi o Te Tau Ihu, but are at serious risk from predators like stoats, possums and feral cats.

Forty per cent of kea in one DOC study were killed by predators last year.

DOC science adviser Kerry Weston said they hoped to mitigate the risk to kea while increasing the benefits of predator control.

“Evidence shows kea rear more chicks and survive in greater numbers after predator control operations, but in some areas there is a risk of kea eating 1080 baits, especially where birds have learnt to scrounge human food.”

The research would be based in Arthur’s Pass, she said, where kea regularly interact with people and scavenged for food – putting them at higher risk.

Almost half of New Zealand's bird species are extinct, and 80 per of those remaining are threatened. Can we reverse the decline?

Researchers have completed trials with a peppermint-flavoured additive called d-pulegone​ in non-toxic cereal baits at 18 alpine sites, and Weston said they saw “some interesting kea reactions”, although results are yet to be analysed.

DOC still needed to test whether rats and possums would eat baits with d-pulegone and, if so, it would be trialled in an upcoming predator control operation.

It would also be trialling another repellant – anthraquinone – later this year.

Weston said it made birds feel temporarily sick and would be used to teach kea to avoid 1080 baits.

“Previous trials with these repellents have shown promise, but we need robust evidence to show they work to reduce the risk to kea without compromising the effectiveness of predator control itself.”

Up to 100 kea will be monitored throughout the repellent trials and 1080 operations using radio transmitters and video cameras to assess their behaviour and survival over the next few years.

If the repellents prove successful, they would likely be added to DOC’s code of practice for using 1080 in kea habitats.

All aerial 1080 operations in areas where kea live must follow the code, which has measures to mitigate risk based on the latest research – including bait type, sowing rate, operation design and proximity to known kea scrounging areas.

Possums are known to spread bovine tuberculosis [TB], which can be devastating for farmers.

OSPRI research manager Richard Curtis said he hoped the trials would benefit kea.

“Aerial pest control operations are necessary to protect the health of our cattle and deer herds from bovine TB.

“These operations also provide biodiversity benefits by suppressing predators such as possums and stoats, which threaten to decimate our native birds, including kea.”