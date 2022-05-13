$5.4m pipe upgrade at Auckland's Takapuna Beach to prevent sewage spills

A group of Murrays Bay residents are heartbroken after about 30 eels in their creek died from suspected ammonia poisoning following a wastewater overflow.

A $5.4 million pipe upgrade could help prevent sewage from overflowing onto Auckland’s popular Takapuna Beach.

The upgrade of the 1.6km wastewater pipe, which runs the full length of the beach, began this week and would take until around August to complete, Watercare project manager Johan Gerritsen​ said.

The work would start at Hauraki Rd, moving north towards Earnoch Ave, and would protect the beach from leaks caused by cracks, tree roots and wet weather spills.

Takapuna Beach has suffered from poo-contaminated water in the past, with a high risk of contaminated water reported for 30% of the summer days during the 2017-2018 season.

That same year, a swimming competition had to relocate to Devonport due to poor water quality.

Some human faecal matter was also discovered as part of the testing.

Recent investigations found the pipe, built in the 1940s, was in urgent need of an upgrade.

“By relining this section of the pipe we’ll extend its life by 50 years and significantly reduce wastewater overflows in the area.”

The work would be done by a self-propelling device, which spins around inside the pipe to line it with plastic.

That would eliminate the need for workers to dig trenches to get to the pipe, meaning disruption to beachgoers would be minimal, road closures unnecessary and the pipe might still be used during the project.

“It’s also faster, cheaper and has a lower carbon footprint,” Gerritsen said.

“As manholes will be open while we operate the device that lines the pipe, there may be some odours, but please bear with us while we carry out this important work.”

Before the device could be put to work, Watercare would inspect the pipeline and manholes for any obstructions or blockages, which would require some worksites to be fenced off as a safety measure, meaning some parts of the beach, boat ramp and nearby parks would be temporarily blocked.

The condition of 36 manholes would also be assessed and, if needed, repaired during the upgrade.

Once the project was complete, Watercare would monitor the pipe for six months to identify any further issues which contributed to overflows and poor beach water quality, alongside Auckland Council’s healthy waters team.

Watercare will spend $18.5 billion over the next two decades to improve its water and wastewater networks, including upgrades to existing treatment plants and the Central Interceptor and Western Isthmus projects/

They are intended to reduce wet-weather overflows and improve water quality in urban streams and harbours.